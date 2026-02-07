Why Chiefs Watching Closely as Raiders Begin Releasing Assistants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Klint Kubiak could’ve used a clone this week.

Until he becomes the next Raiders head coach, Kubiak is Seattle’s offensive coordinator with one big game remaining. But the business of football rolls on in Las Vegas, where Kubiak has to quickly assemble his first coaching staff -- and the Chiefs are watching.

Raiders begin trimming staff

The Raiders on Friday reportedly moved on from several members of their 2025 coaching staff, officially removing them from their team website. But the assistant the Chiefs are monitoring closely, still with the team, is running backs coach Deland McCullough.

Late last week, Andy Reid submitted an official request to interview McCullough for the Chiefs’ running-backs position. The Raiders, who met with Kubiak last weekend to reportedly finalize his verbal acceptance of their head-coach offer, either ghosted the Chiefs or declined the McCullough request.

Now, after Friday’s coaching moves, Kubiak and the Raiders appear to want McCullough retained. Once Kubiak’s own contract is finalized and he has an opportunity to sit down with McCullough in Las Vegas, keeping the important coach could become official.

Las Vegas fired Carroll after the season and obviously doesn’t want its division rival poaching an assistant under contract. But if Kubiak has his own running backs coach in mind, or doesn’t want to promote McCullough to assistant head coach or offensive coordinator, McCullough might be headed back to Kansas City after all.

Poaching assistant from division rival

The situation is intriguing because McCullough has history with the Chiefs, having served as Reid’s running backs coach from 2018-20. He also worked closely with Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, a running back who could fall to the Chiefs at No. 9 overall in the draft. And most importantly, the Chiefs need a significant improvement in their run game.

Last season, Kansas City ranked last in the league with only three carries of 20-or-more yards.

But the Raiders no doubt see McCullough’s value, too. Las Vegas drafted its own first-round running back in 2025, Ashton Jeanty, and watched him pace all NFL rookies in both rushing yards (975) and carries (266), while scoring five touchdowns. A starter in all 17 games, Jeanty compiled 1,321 scrimmage yards, with 346 yards and another five touchdowns on 55 catches. He had only two fumbles in 321 touches.

Las Vegas on Friday reportedly cut ties with 12 of Carroll’s assistants: Greg Olson (QB coach/interim OC), Nate Carroll (Asst. QB coach), Brennan Carroll (OL coach/run game coordinator), Chris Beatty (WR coach), Andy Dickerson (Asst. OL coach), Kyle Fuller (quality control), Joe Philbin (senior offensive assistant), John Glenn (ILB coach), Tyrone McKenzie (Asst. LB coach), Marcus Robertson (DB coach), Beyah Rasool (Asst. DB coach) and Kade Rannings (Asst. ST coordinator).

