Sunday Inactives Force Chiefs to Shuffle Lineup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – While the Chiefs have known for several days they’d have to play a second straight game with a depleted offensive line, both the Chiefs and Chargers got some bad news late this week.

Kansas City will be without All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, who sustained a hyperextended knee in the first quarter of loss week’s loss to Houston. McDuffie practiced every day during the week and the team was hopeful to get him back.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Chargers update

To balance his absence, however, the Chargers will be without starting wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who popped up on the injury report Friday with a groin injury. Johnston had 79 yards and two touchdowns on five catches in the Chargers’ Week 1 win over Kansas City.

Also inactive for the Chargers are three other significant starters: Strong safety Elijah Molden (hamstring), right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle) and return specialist Derius Davis (ankle). None of the three practiced all week.

Bobby Hart, who hadn’t played an NFL game in three years prior to occasional duty for the Chargers this season, will start for Pipkins at right tackle.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Herbert playing with broken hand in cold weather

Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Herbert (broken left hand) and one of his favorite targets, wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot), will play. Both players were limited at practice all week. How much the cold weather on Sunday affects both players remains to be seen.

In addition for the Chiefs, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, is inactive. And as expected, wide receiver Hollywood Brown (personal), Trey Smith (ankle) and Jawaan Taylor (triceps, knee), won’t suit up.

However, veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton and rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals are both active for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs on Saturday also placed Wanya Morris (knee) on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman C.J. Hanson from the practice squad to the active roster. Hanson is active on Sunday.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) returns a kick against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' season is on the line this week, and we will soon find out if they are capable of keeping it alive against a tough Chargers team.

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

WR Hollywood Brown

TE Jared Wiley

CB Trent McDuffie

RB Elijah Mitchell

G Trey Smtih

T Jawaan Taylor

DT Zacch Pickens

Los Angeles Chargers

WR Quentin Johnston

S Elijah Molden

WR Derius Davis

CB Nikko Reed

OLB Kyle Kennard

OT Trey Pipkins

WR Dalevon Campbell

