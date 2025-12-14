Sunday Inactives Force Chiefs to Shuffle Lineup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – While the Chiefs have known for several days they’d have to play a second straight game with a depleted offensive line, both the Chiefs and Chargers got some bad news late this week.
Kansas City will be without All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, who sustained a hyperextended knee in the first quarter of loss week’s loss to Houston. McDuffie practiced every day during the week and the team was hopeful to get him back.
Chargers update
To balance his absence, however, the Chargers will be without starting wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who popped up on the injury report Friday with a groin injury. Johnston had 79 yards and two touchdowns on five catches in the Chargers’ Week 1 win over Kansas City.
Also inactive for the Chargers are three other significant starters: Strong safety Elijah Molden (hamstring), right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle) and return specialist Derius Davis (ankle). None of the three practiced all week.
Bobby Hart, who hadn’t played an NFL game in three years prior to occasional duty for the Chargers this season, will start for Pipkins at right tackle.
Herbert playing with broken hand in cold weather
Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Herbert (broken left hand) and one of his favorite targets, wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot), will play. Both players were limited at practice all week. How much the cold weather on Sunday affects both players remains to be seen.
In addition for the Chiefs, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, is inactive. And as expected, wide receiver Hollywood Brown (personal), Trey Smith (ankle) and Jawaan Taylor (triceps, knee), won’t suit up.
However, veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton and rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals are both active for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs on Saturday also placed Wanya Morris (knee) on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman C.J. Hanson from the practice squad to the active roster. Hanson is active on Sunday.
The Chiefs' season is on the line this week, and we will soon find out if they are capable of keeping it alive against a tough Chargers team.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
WR Hollywood Brown
TE Jared Wiley
CB Trent McDuffie
RB Elijah Mitchell
G Trey Smtih
T Jawaan Taylor
DT Zacch Pickens
Los Angeles Chargers
WR Quentin Johnston
S Elijah Molden
WR Derius Davis
CB Nikko Reed
OLB Kyle Kennard
OT Trey Pipkins
WR Dalevon Campbell
Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI