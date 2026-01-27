5 Senior Bowl Prospects Chiefs Fans Should Watch

The Panini Senior Bowl kicks off today with practices for the next three days, showcasing the top college prospects in the country in the ultimate college football all-star event, with most teams in attendance and numerous members of the online draft community setting up shop. The Kansas City Chiefs will be there as one of the Top-10 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This week is an ample opportunity for prospects to make a name for themselves and to potentially become the future of the Chiefs franchise. As the team heads toward a retooling process of their roster through free agency and the NFL Draft, it is time to look at a handful of prospects to watch for this week's practices in Mobile, Alabama. Let's dive in.

Mike Washington Jr., running back, Arkansas (American Team)

Nov 1, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

If you are a fan of physical, explosive running backs, Washington is the guy for you. There is a lot to like when you flip on the tape: he offers quality contract balance and leg churn to move the pile, showcases decisiveness as a runner behind the line of scrimmage, and can outrun defenders in the open field with explosive capabilities at the second and third level. The key now is to show value in pass protection and as a pass-catcher in one-on-ones.

Caleb Banks, interior DL, Florida (American Team)

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) comes up the fumble during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Banks may not be a contender for the No. 9 overall selection, he could be an excellent trade-back candidate if the Chiefs take that course. His medicals will be important during the pre-draft process after missing time with injuries this season, but this is an explosive, yet massive human with incredible quickness and penetration skills to be a game wreck in the middle of a defense.

Colton Hood, cornerback, Tennessee (National Team)

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play stopping the New Mexico State offense in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hood may not be a target in the first round, but he could be high on the Chiefs board in the second round. This is a quality man defender with physical ability in press coverage, while showcasing a variety of man coverage techniques to be a sound lockdown defender on the outside in man-heavy schemes. A strong Senior Bowl showing could be a big boost to his draft stock.

Ted Hurst, wide receiver, Georgia State (American Team)

Nov 1, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst (16) makes a touchdown catch against the Connecticut Huskies in the second quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

One of the key aspects of the Chiefs' offense that is missing for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a reliable pass-catcher who can play inside-out. That used to be Travis Kelce, but his future is in doubt, and the play has not been adequate. Hurst has terrific ball skills and size that make him a quality matchup threat as a Z or slot receiver, using his body like a power forward going for a rebound to make himself available at all times.

Zakee Wheatley, safety, Penn State (National Team)

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. (12) gains yards after catch as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Chiefs need a ball hawk, and my favorite one at this year's Senior Bowl is Wheatley, a productive defensive back who has been an integral part of Penn State's secondary over the last couple of seasons. This is a player who has a knack for being around the football and will attack downhill with bursty capabilities. During live scrimmages on passing concepts, this is the defender to watch.

