5 Senior Bowl Prospects Chiefs Fans Should Watch
The Panini Senior Bowl kicks off today with practices for the next three days, showcasing the top college prospects in the country in the ultimate college football all-star event, with most teams in attendance and numerous members of the online draft community setting up shop. The Kansas City Chiefs will be there as one of the Top-10 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.
This week is an ample opportunity for prospects to make a name for themselves and to potentially become the future of the Chiefs franchise. As the team heads toward a retooling process of their roster through free agency and the NFL Draft, it is time to look at a handful of prospects to watch for this week's practices in Mobile, Alabama. Let's dive in.
Mike Washington Jr., running back, Arkansas (American Team)
If you are a fan of physical, explosive running backs, Washington is the guy for you. There is a lot to like when you flip on the tape: he offers quality contract balance and leg churn to move the pile, showcases decisiveness as a runner behind the line of scrimmage, and can outrun defenders in the open field with explosive capabilities at the second and third level. The key now is to show value in pass protection and as a pass-catcher in one-on-ones.
Caleb Banks, interior DL, Florida (American Team)
While Banks may not be a contender for the No. 9 overall selection, he could be an excellent trade-back candidate if the Chiefs take that course. His medicals will be important during the pre-draft process after missing time with injuries this season, but this is an explosive, yet massive human with incredible quickness and penetration skills to be a game wreck in the middle of a defense.
Colton Hood, cornerback, Tennessee (National Team)
Hood may not be a target in the first round, but he could be high on the Chiefs board in the second round. This is a quality man defender with physical ability in press coverage, while showcasing a variety of man coverage techniques to be a sound lockdown defender on the outside in man-heavy schemes. A strong Senior Bowl showing could be a big boost to his draft stock.
Ted Hurst, wide receiver, Georgia State (American Team)
One of the key aspects of the Chiefs' offense that is missing for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a reliable pass-catcher who can play inside-out. That used to be Travis Kelce, but his future is in doubt, and the play has not been adequate. Hurst has terrific ball skills and size that make him a quality matchup threat as a Z or slot receiver, using his body like a power forward going for a rebound to make himself available at all times.
Zakee Wheatley, safety, Penn State (National Team)
The Chiefs need a ball hawk, and my favorite one at this year's Senior Bowl is Wheatley, a productive defensive back who has been an integral part of Penn State's secondary over the last couple of seasons. This is a player who has a knack for being around the football and will attack downhill with bursty capabilities. During live scrimmages on passing concepts, this is the defender to watch.
