What Running Back Landscape Means For Chiefs' Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs were let down by several shortcomings last season, including the lack of a reliable and consistent rushing attack. Running backs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are both impending free agents, and even if they weren't, the Chiefs would prioritize the backfield via free agency and/or the draft.

With the franchise tag window opening on Tuesday, a couple of reports surfaced pertaining to multiple running backs slated to hit the open market. Here is news that could affect how the Chiefs operate in the coming weeks.

Super Bowl MVP Could Be Hitting the Open Market

ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Seattle Seahawks are unlikely to place the franchise tag on running back Kenneth Walker III. The 2022 second-round pick rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries in the Seahawks 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Seattle could very well still re-sign the 25-year-old running back, but there is still a possibility is allowed to pursue other opportunities, as the Seahawks need to extend wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

While this opens the door for Kansas City to land Walker III, the 5-foot-9, 211-pound running back's performance in the Super Bowl may have earned him an additional $2-3 million annually on his next contract, which would be too expensive for the Chiefs. Walker III was already expected to receive a contract north of $10 million per season.

Intriguing Running Back Expected to be Franchise Tagged

While the prospects of signing Walker III could be ajar, inking running back Breece Hall to a multi-year contract could be slammed shut. The Athletic's Senior Writer Zack Rosenblatt, who covers the New York Jets, believes that the team will likely place the franchise tag on the 24-year-old running back. That sentiment has not been confirmed by another source, but if that's the case, then that would de facto eliminate the Chiefs from consideration.

Now, this could be a tag-and-trade scenario, and Kansas City could work out a deal with New York, but the two sides discussed a potential trade during last season's deadline, but the Jets were unwilling to part with Hall at a discount. With only six picks in this year's draft, the Chiefs may not be willing to give up one of their few selections.

One of Kansas City's priorities this offseason is bolstering the backfield , but due to the lack of financial flexibility and draft capital, the Chiefs cannot afford to overspend on the position.

