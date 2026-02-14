This past season exposed a plethora of the Kansas City Chiefs' weaknesses, including the lack of an explosive rushing attack.

Between Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, who will both be free agents this offseason and have little to no reason to expect either player back in 2026, the two running backs combined for 1,073 rushing yards on 281 opportunities. Simply not good enough, and the underwhelming production led to Patrick Mahomes shouldering a solid percentage of the offense's rushing output.

That must change next season, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy provided what he is looking for in the Chiefs' next running back.

Bieniemy's Thoughts

"First, you want guys smart enough to handle the capacity of our game planning. On top of that, they need the intestinal fortitude to pick up a blitz, because our quarterback is going to throw it a lot," Bieniemy said. "But we also need guys who can run between the tackles - someone who understands that sometimes, I've got to run through somebody to make something happen. We've got to find the right people. And I think if we find the right person who has all that combined, we've seen it happen here before."

It is clear that the Chiefs are done dealing in the serviceable running back business. These comments did not come from General Manager Brett Veach, but Bieniemy could be voicing what the entire organization is thinking this offseason. Kansas City wants a difference-maker in the backfield, and that will require the front office to be aggressive in either free agency or the draft .

Here are two players that the offensive coordinator could be hinting at as legitimate options for the Chiefs.

Jeremiyah Love

The Notre Dame running back fits the exact description of what Bieniemy is seeking in Kansas City's next starting running back. Love possesses a three-down skill set and is more than capable in pass protection. Love, who is 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds, has the body type and strength to fulfill that role.

Additionally, Love is a downhill and explosive runner, who can alleviate pressure off Mahomes, who, as Bieniemy stated, will be throwing the ball a lot.

Breece Hall

Hall is not as sturdy in pass protection, and although he operated on all three downs with the New York Jets, his usage on third downs was strategically based. Assuming the Chiefs have seen that on tape, Love could be selected with the ninth-overall pick if he is available.

Nonetheless, Hall would also be an exceptional option for Kansas City, allowing Veach to utilize the premium pick on another position of need.