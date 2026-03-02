How the Running Back Market Is Shaping Up For Chiefs

This is a hectic time for front offices across the NFL with the NFL Scouting Combine essentially over, signaling the start of the new league year, which begins on March 11. That is also officially when free agency begins, and the Kansas City Chiefs, who still have several decisions to maneuver under the cap, should be relatively active, with several areas across the roster that need to be addressed.

On Sunday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano released an article that included the rumors they heard during the NFL Combine this week. Several topics were covered, but the one that specifically pertained to the Chiefs was the free agent running back market.

Graziano discussed what he has been told about the available running backs and what the competition level will be for Kansas City in landing one in free agency.

Breece Hall Should be Considered an Afterthought

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball before being tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Graziano, it appears the 24-year-old running back will be on New York's roster in 2026, one way or another, as the team will not allow him to hit free agency, even if a long-term deal does not materialize.

"Breece Hall, who will either get a deal done with the Jets before Tuesday's tag deadline or receive a franchise or transition tag," Graziano reported.

Kenneth Walker III Will be Too Expensive

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old running back was expected to receive a lucrative contract this offseason, and winning the Super Bowl LIX MVP and Javonte Williams signing a contract extension worth $8 million annually, astronomically raised Walker's price tag. Graziano echoed these thoughts, stating that there is plenty of interest in the running back's services.

"Kenneth Walker III, who sounds like he's generating enough outside interest to spell the end of his time in Seattle," Graziano stated.

Travis Etienne Jr. could be a Realistic Target

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) carries the ball as Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Etienne Jr, who is 27 years old, has been rumored as a potential fit in Kansas City, and that took flight when reports surfaced that he was interested in signing with the Chiefs in free agency. Per Graziano, unlike Hall, Etienne Jr. will be allowed to hit the open market.

"Travis Etienne Jr., who sounds unlikely to be tagged by the Jaguars and should have a nice market," Graziano said.

Chiefs Will Have Plenty of Competition

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Teams I expect to see gauge the free agent RB market include the Chiefs, Texans and Giants, among others," Graziano stated. "Carolina's Rico Dowdle and Atlanta's Tyler Allgeier are both free agents their respective teams would consider bringing back at the right contractual price, but I expect both to get a chance to hit free agency and see if they can get starter-level money elsewhere."