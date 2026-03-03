Ranking Chiefs’ 6 Most Realistic Free-Agent Targets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Breece Hall got the franchise tag from the Jets on Monday. The running back the Chiefs reportedly came close to acquiring at the 2025 trade deadline is likely to remain in New York.
But Seattle’s Kenneth Walker is expected to hit the open market when the free-agent negotiating window opens Monday. The Chiefs would be wise to avoid him, however, because the only three Super Bowl MVPs to begin the following season with a new team didn’t enjoy much success.
In fact, Dexter Jackson (Super Bowl 37 MVP with Tampa Bay) was the only player in that trio to return to the playoffs over the rest of his career. After helping the Buccaneers win the big game in 2002, he spent a year with the Cardinals before returning to the Tampa Bay for the Bucs’ first-round playoff loss in 2005. Desmond Howard (Super Bowl 31 with Green Bay) and Larry Brown (Super Bowl 30 with Dallas) never got back to the postseason.
But there are plenty of other free-agent fish in the ocean. And after restructuring Patrick Mahomes’ contract, releasing veterans and capitalizing on the NFL’s expanded salary-cap number, the Chiefs should feel like bull sharks with empty stomachs next week.
Here are their six most realistic targets in free agency.
RB Travis Etienne
Before the combine, the belief in league circles was that Etienne preferred the Chiefs, and the Chiefs preferred Etienne. Whether anything has changed in the last week will come to light this week. Etienne is an immediate starter, a reliable, available and explosive 27-year-old weapon. His best fit in the Chiefs offense is on early downs. Over Etienne’s career, he’s averaged 4.7 yards per touch on first down, and 5.1 yards on second-down touches. Those are mammoth numbers for a Kansas City offense desperate to help Mahomes.
WR Mike Evans
The Chiefs’ most important position to upgrade is wide receiver. Evans not only replaces the leadership and veteran presence of JuJu Smith-Schuster, he also gives Kansas City’s offense at least three future Hall of Famers – assuming Travis Kelce returns and Mahomes is healthy. One call from Mahomes could sway Evans, just as a similar call swayed Terrell Suggs before the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl with the quarterback.
S Bryan Cook
Cook referred to himself many times as the old head among Kansas City’s defensive backs, but he’s only 26. Plus, he’s the glue and nails in the back end for Steve Spagnuolo. Case in point, when he briefly left the Thanksgiving game at Dallas, the Chiefs fell apart in a 31-28 loss. He’s a sure-tackler, an intuitive defender and a must-have return in free agency.
DE Boye Mafe
Like Hall, the Chiefs were close to acquiring Mafe last season, per reports. Mafe just turned 27 and can give Kansas City immediate punch in its pass rush – something sorely lacking in 2025.
DE Kingsley Enagbare
The Chiefs could be the only team in league history with two players named Kingsley, should they add the defensive end to a roster that includes guard Kingsley Suamataia. Enagbare’s best quality is his ability to play the run on early downs. He’d also be an upgrade in the pass-rush rotation compared to 2025.
RB Kareem Hunt
Combined with Etienne and Brashard Smith, the Chiefs could have a formidable group. Hunt has proven incredibly reliable in short-yardage over the last few years. He converted at a higher rate than the Tush Push in 2025. Kansas City should consider re-signing the veteran a high priority.
