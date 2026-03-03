Ranking Chiefs’ 6 Most Realistic Free-Agent Targets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Breece Hall got the franchise tag from the Jets on Monday. The running back the Chiefs reportedly came close to acquiring at the 2025 trade deadline is likely to remain in New York.

But Seattle’s Kenneth Walker is expected to hit the open market when the free-agent negotiating window opens Monday. The Chiefs would be wise to avoid him, however, because the only three Super Bowl MVPs to begin the following season with a new team didn’t enjoy much success.

Jan 26, 2003; San Diego, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Dexter Jackson celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium. The Bucs defeated the Raiders 48-21. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

In fact, Dexter Jackson (Super Bowl 37 MVP with Tampa Bay) was the only player in that trio to return to the playoffs over the rest of his career. After helping the Buccaneers win the big game in 2002, he spent a year with the Cardinals before returning to the Tampa Bay for the Bucs’ first-round playoff loss in 2005. Desmond Howard (Super Bowl 31 with Green Bay) and Larry Brown (Super Bowl 30 with Dallas) never got back to the postseason.

But there are plenty of other free-agent fish in the ocean. And after restructuring Patrick Mahomes’ contract, releasing veterans and capitalizing on the NFL’s expanded salary-cap number, the Chiefs should feel like bull sharks with empty stomachs next week.

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (right) and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pose with the MVP trophy during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are their six most realistic targets in free agency.

RB Travis Etienne

Before the combine, the belief in league circles was that Etienne preferred the Chiefs, and the Chiefs preferred Etienne. Whether anything has changed in the last week will come to light this week. Etienne is an immediate starter, a reliable, available and explosive 27-year-old weapon. His best fit in the Chiefs offense is on early downs. Over Etienne’s career, he’s averaged 4.7 yards per touch on first down, and 5.1 yards on second-down touches. Those are mammoth numbers for a Kansas City offense desperate to help Mahomes.

Sep 17, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) and safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

WR Mike Evans

The Chiefs’ most important position to upgrade is wide receiver. Evans not only replaces the leadership and veteran presence of JuJu Smith-Schuster, he also gives Kansas City’s offense at least three future Hall of Famers – assuming Travis Kelce returns and Mahomes is healthy. One call from Mahomes could sway Evans, just as a similar call swayed Terrell Suggs before the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl with the quarterback.

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

S Bryan Cook

Cook referred to himself many times as the old head among Kansas City’s defensive backs, but he’s only 26. Plus, he’s the glue and nails in the back end for Steve Spagnuolo. Case in point, when he briefly left the Thanksgiving game at Dallas, the Chiefs fell apart in a 31-28 loss. He’s a sure-tackler, an intuitive defender and a must-have return in free agency.

DE Boye Mafe

Like Hall, the Chiefs were close to acquiring Mafe last season, per reports. Mafe just turned 27 and can give Kansas City immediate punch in its pass rush – something sorely lacking in 2025.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DE Kingsley Enagbare

The Chiefs could be the only team in league history with two players named Kingsley, should they add the defensive end to a roster that includes guard Kingsley Suamataia. Enagbare’s best quality is his ability to play the run on early downs. He’d also be an upgrade in the pass-rush rotation compared to 2025.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; in Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (55) during an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

RB Kareem Hunt

Combined with Etienne and Brashard Smith, the Chiefs could have a formidable group. Hunt has proven incredibly reliable in short-yardage over the last few years. He converted at a higher rate than the Tush Push in 2025. Kansas City should consider re-signing the veteran a high priority.

