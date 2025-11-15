Chiefs' AFC West Epic vs. Broncos Earns Key Honor
The biggest game of the 2025 NFL season is here for the Kansas City Chiefs. They are behind in the AFC West standings, and they have not had much success making up ground in the last few weeks.
But that all can change this Sunday when they travel to Mile High to play against their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are leading the pack so far this season in the AFC West, and that might be something people are shocked at hearing, because it is usually the Chiefs ahead.
The Chiefs will go into that game with a 5-4 record, and one they did not want to have coming off the bye week. But that is one thing they could fix with a lot of football still needed to be played. In the AFC West, it is different because the Broncos are leaders right now with an 8-2 record. The Chiefs cannot afford to lose any more ground in the West. This game is important for the Chiefs because they could build second-half momentum as well as get back in the mix.
This is a game that a lot of different people are going to have their eyes on. These are two of the best teams going at it for the first time this season. They will meet down the line in the future, but this one could determine a lot of different things in the AFC West and in the AFC playoff standings. It is going to be a game to watch and see the best come out of these coaches and these players.
Steven Louis Goldstein picked the Chiefs and Broncos` as the No. 1 game to watch in Week 11.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Denver Broncos (8-2)
Our clubhouse leader for a few reasons. It’s hard to not have an amped-up home field amid a seven-game winning streak. Standing in the way of No. 8 is Denver’s dynastic nemesis. K.C. has seized the last nine AFC West titles, and it lifted the Lombardi Trophy three times along that run.
There’s a visual synchronicity between the late-afternoon Colorado sunsets and the wall-to-wall orange wrapping Mile High. There’s spiritual alignment with the Broncos’ top-ranked pass rush and the crowd’s bellowing “in-com-plete” refrain. And there’s end-of-the-movie tension whenever Patrick Mahomes is in the building.
At 8-2, Sean Payton’s team is chasing the AFC’s top seed. That’s invaluable, as the Broncos are unbeaten at home through five tries. We can already hear Jim Nantz and Tony Romo straining their voices in the echoing altitude.
