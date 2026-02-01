Chiefs AFC West Rival's Coaching Staff Continues to Weaken

There have been several coaching changes, but the teams in the AFC West could be collectively facing the most staff turnover heading into next season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have orchestrated several changes within their own coaching staff, including the offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, and two quality control coaches.

This week has been particularly busy for the Denver Broncos , as head coach Sean Payton fired multiple staff members, including offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, and cornerbacks coach Addison Lynch.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton calls a play during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While those departures were of Payton's choosing, losing defensive passing game coordinator and assistant head coach Jim Leonhard was not an internal decision. ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Saturday morning that the Buffalo Bills hired Leonhard as their defensive coordinator.

This could be the most impactful loss on the Broncos' coaching staff heading into 2026. How does the latest coaching news out of Denver affect the Chiefs heading into next season?

What This Means for Kansas City

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When a team is as successful as Denver was this past season, going 14-3 and earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC, other organizations around the league take notice and acquire several key pieces from that team's staff.

Buffalo's hire is an example of that, as Leonhard was an essential part of the Broncos' defensive prowess in 2025. As for what this means for the Chiefs, whenever a formidable foe within the division has its coaching staff fragmented, it typically bodes well for the other three teams.

Payton will be sure to fill the voids on the staff, but based on recent comments and how the 62-year-old head coach conducts himself in the slightest moments of adversity, potential candidates could be turned off by those antics. While Kansas City has its own issues, seeing the current state of Denver's coaching staff should be an encouraging sight for the Chiefs' brass.

Will Kansas City Take Advantage?

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Next season could be another underwhelming campaign for the Chiefs, who could be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a significant portion of 2026, as the 30-year-old superstar suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of this past season.

If Mahomes is able to return quickly and avoid any setbacks throughout the season, Kansas City could contend for a playoff spot. Additionally, several areas on the roster need addressing this offseason.

Coaching-wise, the foundational pieces are stabilized with Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo, and Bieniemy, who is returning after years. He has had extensive experience working with Reid in this system. They are big IFs, but if Mahomes' health works out in Kansas City's favor, and general manager Brett Veach is able to construct a competitive roster, the Chiefs could be right there for the AFC West again.