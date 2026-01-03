How Chiefs’ Allegiant Stadium Winning Streak Stands Out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NFL is 0-for-Allegiant Stadium against Kansas City in Las Vegas.

Whether the annual division games or their last Super Bowl triumph two years ago, the Chiefs for whatever reason dominate in the Raiders’ home just off the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s a 6-0 streak – five regular-season victories in addition to Super Bowl 58 in overtime over the 49ers -- the Chiefs look to extend when they wrap up the 2025 season at Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

“Honestly, man, you’ve heard it for a long time,” linebacker Nick Bolton said Wednesday, “about the Raiders and the Chiefs’ rivalry. We make sure the fans here keep it fresh, the coaching staff and players also keep it fresh. So, we already go down there with a mindset.

“It don’t really matter about location. Obviously, we won a Super Bowl there and stuff like that. But we're going in with the same mindset, regardless of the opponent, who we’re playing, or location. Just want to go out there and execute the gameplan and try to win one, go 1-0 this week.”

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The stadium's wins record

The Chiefs have returned from Las Vegas 1-0 so often that Andy Reid has an opportunity to something significant on Sunday. His six victories in the stadium already are tied for most ever at the Las Vegas facility, which opened in 2020. Antonio Pierce and Josh McDaniels also won six career games there during respective tenures as Raiders head coach.

Jon Gruden had only four, Rich Bisaccia three and Pete Carroll this season has just one. Reid bids for No. 7 on Sunday.

Sep 15, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden meet after the game at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

“No, I can't think of any specific reason,” All-Pro center Creed Humphrey said Wednesday, asked why the Chiefs have experienced so much success in Las Vegas. “For us, it's just about making sure we’re in the right mindset. It's a rivalry game. It's a good team.

“So, for us, making sure we're putting our best foot forward every time we go there.”

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders haven't been bad every year

Every time they go there, most people think the Chiefs win because the Raiders simply aren’t playing well. But that’s not true.

In the Chiefs’ first franchise trip to Las Vegas, Nov. 22, 2020, the Raiders were 6-3 and riding a three-game winning streak before the Chiefs escaped with a 35-31 win.

The next year, Nov. 14, 2021, the Raiders were 5-3 and on their way to a playoff berth when Kansas City walloped them, 41-14, at Allegiant Stadium.

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) snaps the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

And in 2023, the Raiders had won four of their previous seven when Kansas City registered its Las Vegas victory.

“It's Raider week,” Reid said Friday, “so I know they'll be fired up, and our guys will be fired up. They're a well-coached team. We all know that. And they've been banged up a little bit like we've been banged up, so things have gone in a little different direction than probably either of us thought they would go, but it'll be a heck of a game.”

