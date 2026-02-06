Chiefs’ Reid Could Lose Key Assistant Coach to Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid has known Dan Williams since he was 3 years old.

So, when the Chiefs’ assistant quarterbacks coach received an interview request from the Cardinals on Thursday, it’s a good bet Reid approved it quickly.

According to Cameron Wolfe, new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur sent the official request to Reid, eyeing Williams as the potential quarterbacks coach on his Arizona staff.

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive assistant Dan Williams against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Big hole to fill

Williams would be a significant loss for the Chiefs. The assistant quarterbacks coach over the last three seasons, he’s been an important voice not only for Patrick Mahomes but also with the team’s backups. David Girardi serves as Kansas City’s quarterbacks coach.

A starting quarterback at Stevenson University, Williams went directly from college to Reid’s staff as a coaching intern in 2019. Since bringing Williams aboard, the Chiefs have won three of five Super Bowl appearances.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass while pressured by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 11, 2022. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

During that initial Super Bowl season, 2019, Williams transitioned to assistant to the head coach, managing the football schedule and other logistics. After Reid moved him to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant in 2022, the Chiefs went to three straight Super Bowls.

Reid promoted Williams to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023, after Eric Bieniemy’s departure for Washington allowed Matt Nagy to move to offensive coordinator. Reid also at that time promoted Girardi from assistant quarterbacks coach.

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (13) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and quarterbacks coach David Girardi (left to right) pose for a photo after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Since Williams got promoted in 2022

During that initial season as an offensive assistant in 2022, Williams worked closely with the quarterbacks, when Mahomes sparked a historic season. The quarterback led the league in passing yards (5,250), touchdown passes (41), and passes of 25-or-more yards.

Also that year, en route to both his second NFL MVP and second Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes compiled a 67.1 completion percentage, best of his career.

Feb 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks at the Super Bowl LVIII Winning Head Coach and Most Valuable Player Press Conference flanked by the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2023, Mahomes had another impressive season, passing for 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Should Williams leave to join the Cardinals, Reid would need to fill another role on his staff. Nagy, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2023-25, opted to pursue head-coach and offensive-coordinator options after his contract expired, eventually landing this week as John Harbaugh’s first Giants offensive playcaller.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Reid also reportedly fired wide receivers coach Connor Embree and running backs coach Todd Pinkston following the 2025 season.

Williams’ father, Ted, was a Philadelphia Eagles assistant for two decades. He served as the team’s tight ends coach (1995-96; 2013-14), running backs coach (1997-2012) and pro scout (2015-16) – including every season of Reid’s tenure as Philadelphia head coach (1999-2012).

Chiefs Kingdom, Sunday reveals the NFL’s best, but you’ve already found the top coverage of your beloved Chiefs. So, register for a FREE newsletter with the latest information emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.