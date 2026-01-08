Chiefs Reportedly Fire Offensive Coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs may or may not have a new offensive coordinator in 2026, but they’ll definitely have a new wide receivers coach.

According to insider Ian Rapoport, Andy Reid on Wednesday fired wide receivers coach Connor Embree. It’s the first of what could amount to a handful of changes on the Chiefs’ offensive staff, which could include coordinator Matt Nagy departing for a head-coach position.

The #Chiefs are moving on from WRs coach Connor Embree, source said. There may be other changes to Andy Reid's staff, but this talented group will have a new coach in 2026. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2026

Embree spent seven years with the Chiefs, beginning as a defensive assistant (2019-20) on Steve Spagnuolo’s side of the coaching staff. After two years as an offensive quality control coach (2021-22), he replaced Joe Bleymaier as wide receivers coach in 2023. Reid that year promoted Bleymaier to passing game coordinator.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers coach Connor Embree against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More changes could be on way

Asked Monday about potential changes to his staff, Reid said he’d just finished all-day exit interviews with his players and would get to coach evaluations beginning Tuesday.

“Yeah, listen,” Reid said Monday afternoon, “I haven't got that far. I literally just got through. It's an obvious question, though, but I just got through with these players and had a chance to meet with them, and then I'll step back here a minute and kind of go from there.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Worst season of quarterback's career

From there, Reid obviously wasn’t happy with the team’s receivers. Patrick Mahomes prior to his Dec. 15 season-ending knee surgery battled through the most challenging season of his career. His completion percentage (62.7), touchdown passes (22) and passer rating (89.6) all were career lows.

Plus, the quarterback’s passing success rate (47.9 percent) was by far the lowest of his career, while his 422 rushing yards were most in his career – most since he had 456 as a sophomore at Texas Tech under Kingsbury.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

All those were indications not only that the Chiefs’ offense had become far too predictable, but also that receivers just weren’t getting open.

After Baltimore fired John Harbaugh on Tuesday, Reid’s Kansas City tenure became the second-longest among active NFL head coaches. Hired by Clark Hunt in 2013, Reid embarks on his 14th season in Kansas City. Only Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, hired by the Steelers in 2007, has a longer tenure.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And because Reid has guided the Chiefs to so much success, his coaching staff is regarded as one of the most stable in the league. Coaches who don’t return generally leave for higher-level roles with other teams. They’re very rarely dismissed by Reid.

But 2025 was a very rare season in Kansas City. The Chiefs ended a string of 10 consecutive playoff berths and three straight Super Bowl appearances. Their 6-11 record was the first losing mark of Reid’s Kansas City tenure.

Chiefs Kingdom, score red-zone touchdowns; don’t settle for field goals. OnSI is your most thorough option for quality news. And don’t forget to register for our FREE newsletter, with all the latest analysis emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.