Chiefs Reportedly Fire Offensive Coach
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs may or may not have a new offensive coordinator in 2026, but they’ll definitely have a new wide receivers coach.
According to insider Ian Rapoport, Andy Reid on Wednesday fired wide receivers coach Connor Embree. It’s the first of what could amount to a handful of changes on the Chiefs’ offensive staff, which could include coordinator Matt Nagy departing for a head-coach position.
Embree spent seven years with the Chiefs, beginning as a defensive assistant (2019-20) on Steve Spagnuolo’s side of the coaching staff. After two years as an offensive quality control coach (2021-22), he replaced Joe Bleymaier as wide receivers coach in 2023. Reid that year promoted Bleymaier to passing game coordinator.
More changes could be on way
Asked Monday about potential changes to his staff, Reid said he’d just finished all-day exit interviews with his players and would get to coach evaluations beginning Tuesday.
“Yeah, listen,” Reid said Monday afternoon, “I haven't got that far. I literally just got through. It's an obvious question, though, but I just got through with these players and had a chance to meet with them, and then I'll step back here a minute and kind of go from there.”
Worst season of quarterback's career
From there, Reid obviously wasn’t happy with the team’s receivers. Patrick Mahomes prior to his Dec. 15 season-ending knee surgery battled through the most challenging season of his career. His completion percentage (62.7), touchdown passes (22) and passer rating (89.6) all were career lows.
Plus, the quarterback’s passing success rate (47.9 percent) was by far the lowest of his career, while his 422 rushing yards were most in his career – most since he had 456 as a sophomore at Texas Tech under Kingsbury.
All those were indications not only that the Chiefs’ offense had become far too predictable, but also that receivers just weren’t getting open.
After Baltimore fired John Harbaugh on Tuesday, Reid’s Kansas City tenure became the second-longest among active NFL head coaches. Hired by Clark Hunt in 2013, Reid embarks on his 14th season in Kansas City. Only Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, hired by the Steelers in 2007, has a longer tenure.
And because Reid has guided the Chiefs to so much success, his coaching staff is regarded as one of the most stable in the league. Coaches who don’t return generally leave for higher-level roles with other teams. They’re very rarely dismissed by Reid.
But 2025 was a very rare season in Kansas City. The Chiefs ended a string of 10 consecutive playoff berths and three straight Super Bowl appearances. Their 6-11 record was the first losing mark of Reid’s Kansas City tenure.
Chiefs Kingdom, score red-zone touchdowns; don’t settle for field goals. OnSI is your most thorough option for quality news. And don’t forget to register for our FREE newsletter, with all the latest analysis emailed each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert