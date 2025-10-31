Friday Injury Report: Andy Reid Makes Key Confirmation For Chiefs' Offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium after practice Friday. The Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Reid confirmed Isiah Pacheco would miss his first game of the season after reportedly injuring the MCL in his right knee late in last week’s win over Washington. The only other player declared out for the Chiefs is rookie left tackle Josh Simmons (personal), who’ll miss his fourth straight game while dealing with a family issue.
Starting right guard Trey Smith, who missed only his second NFL game last week, was listed as questionable with back spasms. And Jaylon Moore, scheduled to start in place of Simmons at left tackle, also was listed as questionable with an illness after missing Friday's practice. Reid, however, said he expected both to play.
Buffalo, meanwhile, declared out two starters, wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) and nose tackle DaQuan Jones (calf). Linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) also will miss Sunday’s game while nickelback Taron Johnson (groin) is questionable. Another player to watch is kicker Matt Prater, limited all week with a calf injury. The Bills did not give Prater a game status, however.
To view Reid’s Friday comments, watch and read below:
Opening statement:
“So, (Isiah) Pacheco, no practice today. Josh (Simmons), no practice. And then Jaylon Moore was ill, so he didn't practice today, but he'll be back in and ready to go. Other than that, everybody was in there. Look forward to the challenge of playing the Bills. We know they're a good football team. Should be a heck of an atmosphere; it always is up there. And our guys had a good week of preparation.”
On whether Pacheco will be listed as out on the injury report:
“Yeah, there's a good chance he's listed as out. Breaking news, you can break it first.”
On whether he expects Trey Smith to play:
“Yeah.”
On Elijah Mitchell and plans to use him on Sunday:
“So, we'll see how that all works out there. We haven't made any decisions on what we're going to do there, but he's handled everything great. Yeah, no, he works his tail off.”
On memories of playing at Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973:
“I mean, there's been some great games. You know, it's a neat stadium. All these old stadiums are disappearing. But I think it's a great venue. It has been for a long time, but times change, and things, people move on. It looks like the new stadium is beautiful.”
On his former Eagles players as head coaches, DeSean Jackson’s 27-20 win over Michael Vick on Thursday in Philadelphia (Delaware State’s victory over Norfolk State):
“Yeah, you know, I was talking with Matt Nagy. Just what are the odds of that, in Lincoln Financial? I mean, it was crazy. It was fun to watch. I took a peek at it. DeSean, he sent me a picture of sitting at my old desk as the head coach, which was interesting.”
On whether he saw head-coaching material in each of them:
“Well, both of them are real smart, and so they were heading in different directions. I thought they were going to the media side of things. But I could definitely see them doing that. DeSean’s dad was always coaching him as a youth, and so he always had a little bit of that passion to kind of follow that. But both of them are just real smart kids, so if they decide that's what they're going to do, they'll be very good at it. Looks like DeSean might have the better team right now. Michael's kind of building that thing up.”
On Xavier Worthy off the injury report:
“Yeah, he just goes 100 miles an hour, and I check on him during the game. And not as much at practice; I mean, we're not hitting him in practice. But I check on him during the game and always tell me everything's fine. So, you know, he doesn't want to be on any injury reports or anything.”
On his plans for Halloween:
“Yeah, I mean, probably not this afternoon. I know they don't do it at night anymore, but I've got to stay here for a while. But I'll live vicariously. I got a few grandkids, so they've all got different outfits they wear and go out. Thank goodness for cell phones.”
Chiefs Kingdom, your favorite destination for in-depth info is totally free, right here at OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on Sunday's injuries by visiting our Facebook page (here).