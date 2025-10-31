Arrowhead Report

Friday Injury Report: Andy Reid Makes Key Confirmation For Chiefs' Offense

What Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday.

Zak Gilbert

Bills Greg Rousseau follows Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes while the offensive line tries to keep Rousseau away from Mahomes during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024.
Bills Greg Rousseau follows Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes while the offensive line tries to keep Rousseau away from Mahomes during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium after practice Friday. The Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Reid confirmed Isiah Pacheco would miss his first game of the season after reportedly injuring the MCL in his right knee late in last week’s win over Washington. The only other player declared out for the Chiefs is rookie left tackle Josh Simmons (personal), who’ll miss his fourth straight game while dealing with a family issue.

isiah pachec
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Starting right guard Trey Smith, who missed only his second NFL game last week, was listed as questionable with back spasms. And Jaylon Moore, scheduled to start in place of Simmons at left tackle, also was listed as questionable with an illness after missing Friday's practice. Reid, however, said he expected both to play.

Buffalo, meanwhile, declared out two starters, wide receiver Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle) and nose tackle DaQuan Jones (calf). Linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) also will miss Sunday’s game while nickelback Taron Johnson (groin) is questionable. Another player to watch is kicker Matt Prater, limited all week with a calf injury. The Bills did not give Prater a game status, however.

joshua palme
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

To view Reid’s Friday comments, watch and read below:

Opening statement:

“So, (Isiah) Pacheco, no practice today. Josh (Simmons), no practice. And then Jaylon Moore was ill, so he didn't practice today, but he'll be back in and ready to go. Other than that, everybody was in there. Look forward to the challenge of playing the Bills. We know they're a good football team. Should be a heck of an atmosphere; it always is up there. And our guys had a good week of preparation.”

On whether Pacheco will be listed as out on the injury report:

“Yeah, there's a good chance he's listed as out. Breaking news, you can break it first.”

On whether he expects Trey Smith to play:

“Yeah.”

On Elijah Mitchell and plans to use him on Sunday:

“So, we'll see how that all works out there. We haven't made any decisions on what we're going to do there, but he's handled everything great. Yeah, no, he works his tail off.”

patrick mahomes, elijah mitchel
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) congratulates Kansas City Chiefs running back Elijah Mitchell (25) after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On memories of playing at Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973:

“I mean, there's been some great games. You know, it's a neat stadium. All these old stadiums are disappearing. But I think it's a great venue. It has been for a long time, but times change, and things, people move on. It looks like the new stadium is beautiful.”

andy rei
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City head coach Andy Reid takes the field before the 2024 AFC divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On his former Eagles players as head coaches, DeSean Jackson’s 27-20 win over Michael Vick on Thursday in Philadelphia (Delaware State’s victory over Norfolk State):

“Yeah, you know, I was talking with Matt Nagy. Just what are the odds of that, in Lincoln Financial? I mean, it was crazy. It was fun to watch. I took a peek at it. DeSean, he sent me a picture of sitting at my old desk as the head coach, which was interesting.”

On whether he saw head-coaching material in each of them:

“Well, both of them are real smart, and so they were heading in different directions. I thought they were going to the media side of things. But I could definitely see them doing that. DeSean’s dad was always coaching him as a youth, and so he always had a little bit of that passion to kind of follow that. But both of them are just real smart kids, so if they decide that's what they're going to do, they'll be very good at it. Looks like DeSean might have the better team right now. Michael's kind of building that thing up.”

desean jackso
Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson reacts to a call in the first quarter against Norfolk State at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Oct. 30, 2025. / William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Xavier Worthy off the injury report:

“Yeah, he just goes 100 miles an hour, and I check on him during the game. And not as much at practice; I mean, we're not hitting him in practice. But I check on him during the game and always tell me everything's fine. So, you know, he doesn't want to be on any injury reports or anything.”

On his plans for Halloween:

“Yeah, I mean, probably not this afternoon. I know they don't do it at night anymore, but I've got to stay here for a while. But I'll live vicariously. I got a few grandkids, so they've all got different outfits they wear and go out. Thank goodness for cell phones.”

Chiefs Kingdom, your favorite destination for in-depth info is totally free, right here at OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on Sunday's injuries by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI