The Bad Injury Report News Chiefs Got Ahead of Broncos Clash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – George Karlaftis has three more sacks than any other Chiefs defender. That’s how important the lineman is to the Kansas City defense.
But Karlaftis and his five sacks might be in jeopardy this week after the Chiefs revealed he was limited at practice Wednesday with a thumb injury. Fresh off its bye, Kansas City (5-4) began preparations to visit the Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
A 6-4, 263-pound defensive end out of Purdue, Karlaftis has played 75 of a possible 77 NFL games, including postseason, since the Chiefs drafted him in the first round (30th overall) of the 2022 draft. The only two games he’s missed were coach decisions, resting him for the playoffs in season finales each of the last two years.
He played 77 percent of the defensive snaps in the 28-21 loss at Buffalo on Nov. 2, finishing with six tackles and splitting a sack with rookie Ashton Gillotte. His pressure on Josh Allen’s first-quarter incompletion helped to force a turnover on downs.
Pacheco misses practice again
The only other Chiefs player to miss at least a portion of practice Wednesday was running back Isiah Pacheco. The Kansas City starter over the first eight games, Pacheco injured the MCL in his knee late in the Chiefs’ 28-7 Monday night win over Washington on Oct. 27. He was inactive against the Bills.
Josh Simmons returned to practice, his first since Oct. 10. He had to leave town to tend to personal family matters and has missed the last four games. The rookie left tackle was listed as a full participant Wednesday.
So was right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee/ankle), one of the more encouraging names on the injury report. Denver leads the NFL by a wide margin with 46 sacks, on pace to shatter the single-season league record of 72, established by the Chicago Bears in 1984. Taylor sat out much of the fourth quarter in Buffalo but returned to full participation Wednesday.
Denver update
Two defensive starters and one on offense missed Broncos practice Wednesday. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain (pectoral) didn’t participate. The All-Pro cornerback sustained the injury Oct. 26 in the win over Dallas and has missed the last two games.
Starting inside linebacker Alex Singleton, who announced this week he underwent surgery to treat testicular cancer, missed practice and won’t play this week. Meanwhile, leading rusher J.K. Dobbins missed Wednesday with a foot injury.
What’s around the corner for your Chiefs? Don't miss any news or analysis from Chiefs Kingdom. Take a moment and SIGN UP HERE NOW for a free newsletter and get breaking news delivered to your inbox every day.