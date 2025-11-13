Arrowhead Report

The Bad Injury Report News Chiefs Got Ahead of Broncos Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs could be down productive defender in Denver.

Zak Gilbert

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – George Karlaftis has three more sacks than any other Chiefs defender. That’s how important the lineman is to the Kansas City defense.

But Karlaftis and his five sacks might be in jeopardy this week after the Chiefs revealed he was limited at practice Wednesday with a thumb injury. Fresh off its bye, Kansas City (5-4) began preparations to visit the Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles with the ball defended by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A 6-4, 263-pound defensive end out of Purdue, Karlaftis has played 75 of a possible 77 NFL games, including postseason, since the Chiefs drafted him in the first round (30th overall) of the 2022 draft. The only two games he’s missed were coach decisions, resting him for the playoffs in season finales each of the last two years.

He played 77 percent of the defensive snaps in the 28-21 loss at Buffalo on Nov. 2, finishing with six tackles and splitting a sack with rookie Ashton Gillotte. His pressure on Josh Allen’s first-quarter incompletion helped to force a turnover on downs.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) upends Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) injury the first quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pacheco misses practice again

The only other Chiefs player to miss at least a portion of practice Wednesday was running back Isiah Pacheco. The Kansas City starter over the first eight games, Pacheco injured the MCL in his knee late in the Chiefs’ 28-7 Monday night win over Washington on Oct. 27. He was inactive against the Bills.

Josh Simmons returned to practice, his first since Oct. 10. He had to leave town to tend to personal family matters and has missed the last four games. The rookie left tackle was listed as a full participant Wednesday.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

So was right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee/ankle), one of the more encouraging names on the injury report. Denver leads the NFL by a wide margin with 46 sacks, on pace to shatter the single-season league record of 72, established by the Chicago Bears in 1984. Taylor sat out much of the fourth quarter in Buffalo but returned to full participation Wednesday.

Denver update

Two defensive starters and one on offense missed Broncos practice Wednesday. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain (pectoral) didn’t participate. The All-Pro cornerback sustained the injury Oct. 26 in the win over Dallas and has missed the last two games.

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Starting inside linebacker Alex Singleton, who announced this week he underwent surgery to treat testicular cancer, missed practice and won’t play this week. Meanwhile, leading rusher J.K. Dobbins missed Wednesday with a foot injury.

Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI