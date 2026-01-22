Why Harbaugh Got Reid-Sized Bump in Pay
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Yes, indeed. Change can be good.
For John Harbaugh, that wasn’t just the advice Andy Reid gave him after Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti fired the Ravens’ head coach. It also describes Harbaugh’s new average annual compensation.
$3 million raise for getting fired
According to Sportico, Harbaugh got a $3 million bump in pay to become head coach of the New York Giants this week. In fact, his new contract – a reported $100 million over five years – aligns him with Reid as the highest-paid coach not only in the NFL but in all of U.S. sports.
Both Harbaugh and Reid are now at $20 million per year, the highest annual average compensation paid by a sports organization to a coach in the United States.
Harbaugh, however, pays significantly more taxes than Reid because of tax laws in New Jersey compared to the Kansas City area.
At least the Giants and Chiefs didn’t have to give up a first-round draft pick to get their head coaches. Denver sent its first-round selection in 2023 and second-rounder in 2024 to New Orleans in order to sign Sean Payton to a contract that pays him $18 million on average per year (the Saints still controlled his rights after he stepped away, similar to the Steelers and Mike Tomlin).
Lucrative AFC West
Payton ranks third in the country among highest-paid coaches, just ahead of the most lucrative non-NFL contract. Steve Kerr of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors earns $17.5 million annually, No. 4 on the list.
Next up is – another AFC West coach – the Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh, who ranks fifth at $16 million.
In other words, the Chiefs’ division isn’t simply one of the toughest in the NFL; it also pays head coaches on average more than any division in pro or college sports.
And needless to say, the Harbaugh brothers – and their brother in-law Tom Crean, former basketball head coach at Marquette, Indiana and Georgia – have formed the most lucrative coaching family in sports history.
Sportico, which broke down contracts for the 49 highest-paid pro and college coaches, rounded out its top 10 with Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat, Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers, Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles, Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers – all of whom average $15 million annually.
The highest-paid coaches from college programs are Kirby Smart at Georgia and Lane Kiffin at LSU, each of whom are making $13 million.
While Payton cost the Broncos significant compensation, salary and draft picks, he has led Denver to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons, including Denver’s first AFC championship berth since 2015.
Chiefs Kingdom, the April 23 NFL draft is quickly approaching but you’ve already found your No. 1 choice, right here with OnSI. Plus, don’t forget to sign up for our FREE newsletter with the latest news on your beloved Chiefs emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Yes, indeed. Change can be good.
For John Harbaugh, that wasn’t just the advice Andy Reid gave him after Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti fired the Ravens’ head coach. It also describes Harbaugh’s new average annual compensation.
$3 million raise for getting fired
According to Sportico, Harbaugh got a $3 million bump in pay to become head coach of the New York Giants this week. In fact, his new contract – a reported $100 million over five years – aligns him with Reid as the highest-paid coach not only in the NFL but in all of U.S. sports.
Both Harbaugh and Reid are now at $20 million per year, the highest annual average compensation paid by a sports organization to a coach in the United States.
Harbaugh, however, pays significantly more taxes than Reid because of tax laws in New Jersey compared to the Kansas City area.
At least the Giants and Chiefs didn’t have to give up a first-round draft pick to get their head coaches. Denver sent its first-round selection in 2023 and second-rounder in 2024 to New Orleans in order to sign Sean Payton to a contract that pays him $18 million on average per year (the Saints still controlled his rights after he stepped away, similar to the Steelers and Mike Tomlin).
Lucrative AFC West
Payton ranks third in the country among highest-paid coaches, just ahead of the most lucrative non-NFL contract. Steve Kerr of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors earns $17.5 million annually, No. 4 on the list.
Next up is – another AFC West coach – the Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh, who ranks fifth at $16 million.
In other words, the Chiefs’ division isn’t simply one of the toughest in the NFL; it also pays head coaches on average more than any division in pro or college sports.
And needless to say, the Harbaugh brothers – and their brother in-law Tom Crean, former basketball head coach at Marquette, Indiana and Georgia – have formed the most lucrative coaching family in sports history.
Sportico, which broke down contracts for the 49 highest-paid pro and college coaches, rounded out its top 10 with Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat, Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers, Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles, Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers – all of whom average $15 million annually.
The highest-paid coaches from college programs are Kirby Smart at Georgia and Lane Kiffin at LSU, each of whom are making $13 million.
While Payton cost the Broncos significant compensation, salary and draft picks, he has led Denver to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons, including Denver’s first AFC championship berth since 2015.
Chiefs Kingdom, the April 23 NFL draft is quickly approaching but you’ve already found your No. 1 choice, right here with OnSI. Plus, don’t forget to sign up for our FREE newsletter with the latest news on your beloved Chiefs emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert