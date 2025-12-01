Why the Stakes Just Got Raised For Chiefs in Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 blueprint didn't go according to plan, as they fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, pushing them back to a .500 record at 6-6. For the Chiefs to make the playoffs, they have to run the gauntlet against all their remaining opponents.

Up first for the Chiefs in their must-win gauntlet is the Houston Texans, who have seen their season turn around in recent games. Not only do the Chiefs face an intimidating battle in having to win out to have a chance at making their fourth consecutive Super Bowl, but they have to do it against a red-hot Texans team.

The Tall Task

The Texans pushed their winning ways to four straight after defeating the Indianapolis Colts on the road by the final score of 20-16. The Texans are also fighting for a playoff spot, and they've got more momentum than Kansas City. Meaning, the specific tall task is to end the Texans' winning ways.

On the winning streak, the Texans have defeated the likes of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Tennessee Titans, and the Buffalo Bills, two teams that sit ahead of Kansas City in the playoff hunt, and two teams the Chiefs have lost to this season.

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, when it comes to taking on the Texans, the Chiefs should be fairly familiar.

By the Numbers

Since 2003, Kansas City and Houston have gone to battle 16 times, and the Chiefs have won 11 of them. In the last five games between the two franchises, the Chiefs have walked away victorious in all of them, which is the exact bode of confidence this team needs going into a tough stretch.

The Chiefs have averaged 25.2 points on offense this season, and when playing the Texans, historically, they have scored 459 points. Meaning, the Chiefs averaged 28.6 points against the Texans all-time. Sure, the winning streak is on Houston's side, but history is on Kansas City's.

If the Chiefs want to snap the Texans' winning streak, they will need to get a lead early rather than playing catch-up. In the games they have won this season, they have been an offensive juggernaut, but their close losses prove that the offense has to have the edge rather than play from behind .

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City should have the advantage as well, as the Chiefs will host the Texans. This season, the Chiefs have won five of their six total wins when playing at Arrowhead.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).