Chiefs-Broncos Live Game Thread
DENVER, Colo. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT (2:25 p.m. ET), check back here at that time.
Steve Spagnuolo isn’t a scoreboard watcher, and outside the AFC West, couldn’t tell you the current state of other divisions. Don’t ask him the leader of the AFC East, or why the Rams and Seahawks will play one of the NFL’s most-anticipated games at the same time his Chiefs are squaring off with the Broncos.
He takes after head coach Andy Reid.
“I'm not one that looks around the league that much,” the Kansas City defensive coordinator said Thursday. “I can honestly tell you that. And I couldn't tell you the standings of other divisions and all that. And Andy's built this way, and maybe it's from working with him all those years, but it is truly what's on the plate next.”
What’s on the plate next is arguably the most important AFC West game the Chiefs have played during Spagnuolo’s tenure in Kansas City.
Luckily for the Chiefs, they are entering Week 11 with a mostly-healthy group.
“All right, the only person who didn't practice was (Isiah) Pacheco, so everybody else went and did a good job. Xavier (Worthy), I know, was on that list, and he's had an ankle that just, he just tweaked it a little bit," Reid said this week.
"But he was good, good to go. He did everything today. No problem. Look forward to the challenge of playing Denver. Good football team, great environment. Our guys have had a good week of practice. So, we look forward to going up there.”
With all of that in mind, the Chiefs are now entering perhaps their most important game of the entire 2025 season as they fight for AFC West positioning.
But before kickoff, a few appetizers…
Recommended stories you may have missed this week.
- The Chiefs say they’re ready, especially for this reason.
- Here’s the number that should loom largest on Sunday.
- Did you know Steve Spagnuolo has a magic number?
- Long division: Why Sunday is must-win for Chiefs.
- The NFL assigned a rocket scientist to referee Sunday’s game.
- What happened the last time the Chiefs opened 5-4.
Chiefs Kingdom, don’t be left behind. Register for an absolutely FREE newsletter on your team, arriving daily in your inbox with the latest news and in-depth info. SIGN UP HERE NOW.