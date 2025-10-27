Chiefs-Commanders Live Game Thread
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To see the live game thread, follow below.
First quarter
- Kickoff temperature is 54 degrees, with 94 percent humidity and winds at 8 mph. The Chiefs have won the toss and elected to defer.
- Luke McCaffrey returns opening kickoff 38 yards. Good field position for Commanders’ first drive.
- Commanders running no-huddle, up-tempo offense to open game. Could hinder Spags’ ability to match up the way he wants.
- Washington goes 2-for-2 on third downs.
- TURNOVER – This time, Mariota’s deflected pass goes Chiefs’ way. Pass goes through Deebo Samuel’s hands, pinballs off face mask and into hands off Mike Danna. First career interception for the defensive end.
- Jacob Martin beats left tackle Jaylon Moore to sack Mahomes on second down. Mahomes can’t move chains on third-down scramble but Kareem Hunt is automatic on fourth-and-1. Chiefs now 13-for-16 on fourth downs this year.
- Big play: Mahomes notices blown coverage, finds Xavier Worthy for 27 yards.
- Marshon Lattimore picks off Mahomes, making nice play on pass intended for Hollywood Brown at Commanders’ 7-yard line.
- Big play on third-and-2, Mariota to McNichols down right sideline for 24 yards.
- Karlaftis sacks Mariota on a third down. Dan Quinn passes on 58-yard field goal attempt with new kicker Matthew Wright. Mariota completes fourth-and-6 pass to Zach Ertz. Virtual measurement shows spot was 5 inches shy of first downs (stop by Jaylen Watson). Chiefs ball at their own 35.
- After allowing just three third downs last week, Chiefs already have allowed five to Commanders.
- END OF FIRST QUARTER – No score, but Commanders have outplayed the Chiefs. Each team has a takeaway. Washington has converted 3 of 4 third downs. Chiefs have ball on own 41.
Second quarter
- TURNOVER -- Mahomes pass bounces off hands of Kelce and into arms of Bobby Wagner. Commanders ball at own 41. Still no score.
- First time in Mahomes’ career he’s been intercepted on each of the Chiefs’ initial two drives of a game.
- Big play after turnover, Mariota to Bates for 22.
- Jaden Hicks makes key tackle on third down. Quinn again goes for it on fourth-and-1, Mariota incomplete to McLaurin. Chiefs get ball back.
- Mahomes goes right back to Kelce to convert third-and-2. On very next play, Kelce sneaks behind zone coverage, 31 yards. Another short-yardage conversion for Hunt.
- On first-and-goal, Rashee Rice takes direct snap with Mahomes split wide right. Rice fakes Wildcat handoff to Worthy then plows ahead into end zone. However, replay rules him down at the 1-inch line. Kareem Hunt in for touchdown.
- SCORING UPDATE NO. 1 – Kareem Hunt 1-yard TD run. Chiefs 7, Commanders 0, 5:46 second quarter. Drive: nine plays, 72 yards, 4:39.
- With Tunsil back in game, Nick Bolton blasts Croskey-Merritt on first down. However, Mariota answers with 22-yard pass to Ben Sinnott.
- Mariota ducks out of Karlaftis and Jones sacks, then on next play lofts pass to McNichols in open field for 18 yards. Replay gives McNichols a first down at the Chiefs’ 11.
- SCORING UPDATE NO. 2 – Fantastic catch by Terry McLaurin, initially ruled incomplete but reversed by replay to 11-yard touchdown reception. Chiefs 7, Commanders 7, 58 seconds, second quarter. Drive: 10 plays, 66 yards, 4:48. Chiefs have one timeout.
- Clunky last drive there for Chiefs. Jack Cochrane gets called for holding in final minute of first half (first penalty of game for either team). END OF FIRST HALF – Chiefs 7, Commanders 7. Kansas City gets ball to begin second half.
Third quarter
- Another holding call on a Chiefs kickoff return, but Washington gets key penalty on drive: Quan Martin hits Noah Gray late for 15-yard personal foul.
- Mahomes gets tons of time from his line, Kelce stayed in to protect before sneaking out into open field, 38 yards.
- Rashee Rice makes valiant effort to touch pylon but knee was down out of bounds at 2. Officials make mistake, however, on spot. Ball was at 1 when Rice went out of bounds, but they spot it at the 2. Then, Gray gets a lot of contact on third-down incompletion in end zone but no penalty. No worries: Mahomes hits Hunt on 2-yard TD pass.
- SCORING UPDATE NO. 3 – Mahomes throws fourth-down TD to Hunt, 2 yards. Drive: Eight plays, 80 yards, 4:40. Chiefs 14, Commanders 7, 10:12 third quarter.
- Laremy Tunsil now out with hamstring injury. Washington muffs kickoff return, has to start at 2, but Mariota finds McLaurin for 18 yards and breathing room. On third down, Bryan Cook couldn’t haul in deflected pass. First punt of game comes midway through third quarter.
- Drive begins with Pacheco’s 11-yard burst, then Mahomes weaves through pocket to find JuJu Smith-Schuster for 24 yards.
- Lucky bounce for Chiefs after Rice fumbles on reception. Lattimore can’t secure loose ball and Rice recovers own fumble. Eighth fumble by Chiefs this year (they’ve lost none).
- SCORING UPDATE NO. 4 – Mahomes fires to Kelce for 10-yard TD. It’s the tight end’s 100th career TD catch; becomes fourth tight end in NFL history to reach 100, incl. playoffs (Antonio Gates 118, Tony Gonzalez 115 and Rob Gronkowski 107). Chiefs 21, Commanders 7, 3:20 third quarter. Drive: eight plays, 75 yards, 4:45.
- Incredible catch by McLaurin for 25 yards. McDuffie couldn’t have covered him any better. Play initially ruled incomplete but revered by replay.
- Bolton got hit by Omenihu and came up in pain. On next play, Jaylen Watson read play perfectly and smothered McCaffrey for loss of 2. Mike Danna, who moved inside to DT, sacks Mariota for loss of 10 to end quarter.
- END OF THIRD QUARTER – Chiefs 21, Commanders 7. Chiefs will get ball after punt.
Fourth quarter
- Patrick Mahomes since halftime: 10 of 11, 118 yards, two touchdowns. Rice holding call negates big gain by Brashard Smith. Martin gets his second sack of Mahomes. After big gain, Rice throws ball at Washington player’s head (might’ve been trying to throw to official) and gets flagged 15 yards for taunting.
- Mahomes looks like a shortstop, slips out of grasp of Javon Kinlaw, throws back against body for 15 yards to Noah Gray. Rice makes double move on Bobby Wagner, fools veteran linebacker for 18-yard touchdown catch.
- SCORING UPDATE NO. 5 – Mahomes to Rice for 19-yard TD. Chiefs 28, Commanders 7, 7:52 fourth quarter. Drive: 13 plays, 94 yards, 7:02.
- Chiefs defense forces first three-and-out of game but, on ensuing punt, Kansas City called for third special-teams penalty. Chiefs have to start at own 15. Unnecessary roughness penalty on Johnny Newton (threw Mahomes down after whistle on sack) gives Chiefs breathing room.
- Isiah Pacheco (12 carries, 58 yards) takes ugly hit on knee. Chiefs milking clock before third-and-9, take timeout.
- Chris Jones offsides penalty nullifies Joshua Williams interception.
- Jack Cochrane gets first career interception to end Commanders' last drive.
FINAL SCORE: Chiefs 28, Commanders 7. Chiefs improve to 5-3 entering AFC showdown at Buffalo on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes has faced Kliff Kingsbury once. He’s faced the Commanders franchise once. Now, he plays his first game against Washington with his former college coach.
And Kingsbury, who’s probably known Mahomes longer than any active NFL coach, likely has one charge for his unit on Monday: Score plenty of points.
That’s because Mahomes completely dominated both aforementioned games. In 2021, he led the Chiefs to a 31-13 road win over what was then known as the Washington Football Club. A year later, in his first meeting against Kingsbury (then head coach at Arizona), the quarterback ungraciously beat him 44-21.
In those two games, one against Kingsbury and one against Washington, Mahomes combined for a 116.3 passer rating (62 of 86, 757 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions).
He’ll get another opportunity against Kingsbury on Monday night, but first…
To help in last-minute preparations, check out the weekly Starting 11 game preview and Broadcast Boards.
A few appetizers
- Andy Reid’s initial draft choice as head coach of the Chiefs was actually the No. 1 overall pick. It was tackle Eric Fisher in 2013, and he’ll be back in Kansas City Monday as the drum honoree. In eight seasons anchoring the Kansas City line, Fisher earned two Pro Bowl nods and started 113 games, helping the Chiefs to a Super Bowl 54 title.
- While the Chiefs are in a five-week stretch with just one road trip, they won’t be in town again before Veteran’s Day. So, Monday’s game will include several initiatives to honor our nation’s heroes.
- Retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant Robert Carter will perform the Star Spangled Banner.
- And at halftime, Sofronio Vasquez will perform America the Beautiful. The season 26 winner of The Voice, Vasquez will be joined by 50 season-ticket members in a patriotic tribute.
- And before the game, in partnership with the United States Marines, the Chiefs will welcome Toys for Tots for a 59th season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans attending the game are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys for children ages 0-16 at one of the 10 donation boxes prominent at entry gates. All donations go directly to Kansas City families facing financial adversity during the holidays.
