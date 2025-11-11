Why Chiefs Play Another Team’s Super Bowl This Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nick Wright called the Chiefs’ 28-21 loss at Buffalo the annual Bills Super Bowl. Now, another analyst is calling this week’s Kansas City tilt the most important Broncos game since the team won the Super Bowl.
“Denver played one of the ugliest offensive games you’ll see on Thursday,” Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame wrote this week, “but beat the Raiders to get to 8-2 while riding a seven-game winning streak. Next Sunday, the Broncos host the Chiefs in the biggest game they’ve played in a decade.”
Meanwhile, for Kansas City
Meanwhile, for the Chiefs, it’s the biggest game Kansas City has played in … two weeks. That game prior to Kansas City’s bye week, the loss at Buffalo, came against the league’s No. 4 scoring offense.
This week, Kansas City faces one of the league’s hottest teams. Entering the Chiefs game Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Denver is tied with New England for the NFL’s longest active winning streaks, seven games.
But the Chiefs have already played the league’s hottest team. Detroit had won a league-best four straight before Kansas City defeated the Lions, 30-17, on Oct. 12.
Kansas City routinely gets the best effort from opponents. A win over Patrick Mahomes is a significant badge of honor. That’s why the biggest game for the Chiefs is always the next one, Andy Reid said Monday afternoon.
“In this league, every game is important,” the head coach said. “You've got to stay focused on that. It doesn't matter what you project or what's happened before. You learn from your past and take care of what's going on today.
“We'll get the players back tomorrow, and then we're all-in on Denver. So that's kind of where we're at. Is there an urgency? There should be an urgency every week. That's how this league is. There's too much parity in this league not to have urgency every week.”
Game is critical for tiebreakers
This week is urgent because the Chiefs need to improve their odds in potential tiebreakers. Kansas City enters with a 2-3 record in the conference, critical if the Chiefs wind up tied with another AFC team and need to get into the playoffs. And if the Chiefs finish tied with either Denver or the Chargers atop the division, their 1-1 AFC West record needs to improve significantly.
A loss to Denver would substantially decrease Kansas City’s postseason odds, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton knows it.
“It’ll be an important game, obviously,” Payton said Monday. “It’s a divisional game, and we’ll be ready to go.”
