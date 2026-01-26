What the Chiefs Learned from Broncos-Patriots AFC Championship Game

With the Kansas City Chiefs missing the playoffs, it opened up the door for other AFC teams to reach the Super Bowl. On Sunday, the New England Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship, clinching a spot in Super Bowl LX.

It was a defensive battle that featured four missed field goals between the two teams, but New England, who had their starting quarterback healthy and available, outlasted the Broncos .

That being said, here are some takeaways from the game that the Chiefs should take into account during this offseason.

Broncos Defense Was Elite in Loss

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) and linebacker Justin Strnad (40) tackle New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver's defense has been the driving force for the team's success this season, leading the league 68 sacks. That pass rush illustrated that dominance on Sunday, recording five sacks on Drake Maye. While the Patriots were aided by C.J. Stroud's four interceptions last weekend, they did score 21 offensive points against the Houston Texans in the divisional round.

Limiting the potential league MVP to 10 points is an impressive feat for the Broncos, who were short-handed without their starting quarterback available.

What Could Have Been for Denver

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) reacts during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Bo Nix missed this game with a fractured ankle that he sustained last weekend in the final seconds of the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. It ended Nix's season, and obviously was a major factor in Denver's offensive woes on Sunday.

Jarrett Stidham took over as the starter, completing 17-of-31 passes for 133 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. If Nix was healthy, there is a legitimate argument that the Broncos would have won this game comfortably, as the defense completely marginalized Maye and New England's offense.

Losing your starting quarterback on the second to last play of a playoff win feels almost like a loss in itself, and it proved to be the Broncos' downfall on Sunday.

Patriots Lacking a WR1 Could Prevent Them from Winning the Super Bowl

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New England will be facing the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium. While the Patriots were able to scathe by Denver without a legitimate WR1, it will be much more difficult to New England to navigate against Seattle's athletic defense.

Operating against a team without its starting quarterback is manageable, as Maye did not have to take any risks and play game manager role. Against the Seahawks, who will have its starting quarterback available, New England's underwhelming receiver corps could be exposed.

The Patriots may very well win the Super Bowl, but if they want to replicate their success from this season in 2026, acquiring a wideout like A.J. Brown would be prescriptive.