Ideal Players at Positions of Need for Chiefs in First Round

There is an extra sense of urgency surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, as these next few months are pivotal for the team's future outlook.

Ever since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback, there has always been extra effort to compete for as many Super Bowls as possible with the superstar quarterback in his prime. However, this offseason will be monumental if the team wants to maintain that path moving forward.

Heading into the new league year, the Chiefs need to address several areas on the roster, including running back, wide receiver, defensive line, and potentially offensive line. We are going to focus on the 2026 NFL Draft and evaluate the best prospects at each of those positions that would be ideal options with Kansas City's first-round pick .

Wide Receiver: Carnell Tate

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs past Michigan Wolverines defensive back Caleb Anderson (13) and defensive end T.J. Guy (4) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year's receiver class is a fascinating one to dissect, as five could be selected in the first round, but the ceiling is ambiguous with each player. While that may be the case, Tate is clearly the most NFL-ready receiver, possessing an extremely high floor.

That is exactly what the Chiefs are looking for at that position, as the passing game has been an uneven aspect of the offense ever since they traded Tyreek Hill in 2022. With Rashee Rice's off-the-field allegations and the high-risk, high-reward approach on Xavier Worthy not panning out yet, Kansas City could elect to take a "safe" player who could develop into a superstar with Mahomes at quarterback.

Running Back: Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is Love the best running back in this draft, but he is in a league of his own compared to the other prospects at the position. The former Notre Dame running back is an elite runner who can operate on all three downs, and his contact balance and explosive speed would unlock the Chiefs' recently dormant offense.

Investing a top-10 pick on a running back is not the preferred route for any team, but it is a position that Kansas City needs to address, and Love is arguably the best prospect in the entire draft.

Pass Rusher: David Bailey

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) sacks Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This draft provides a plethora of options on the interior defensive line and edge rusher. The Chiefs could use improvements in both departments, but an outside pass rusher is an overwhelming need on the defense.

There is a clear trio in the top tier of edge rushers, which includes Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. Reese has been logged as a top-three pick for months, so he is not a realistic option for Kansas City. Bailey and Bain Jr. have inched closer to top-five consideration, but each player could be available at No. 9. While the former Miami pass rusher would be a great fit in Kansas City, Bailey should be viewed as the preferred possibility.

When you look at the elite pass rushers around the league who transform and elevate a defense, players such as Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, and Maxx Crosby come to mind. Bain Jr. is a high-motor pass rusher, but he is not as natural an athlete as Bailey. And don't get me wrong, he possesses attributes to develop into an elite disruptor, but Bailey's ceiling is limitless with his athleticism and bend off the edge.

Texas Tech has never been known for defense, but the 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end was a major component in morphing that unit into a different stratosphere in 2025, as the Red Raiders allowed 11.7 points per game, which ranked fourth in the country. In addition, Bailey compiled 14.5 sacks, 52 tackles, and three forced fumbles.

Offensive Line: Francis Mauigoa

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kansas City's offensive line is mostly cemented, but if there is one position that is vulnerable, it would be at right tackle. Jawaan Taylor is a likely cut, freeing up $20 million in cap space, and Jaylon Moore is an unproven commodity who could be a cap casualty if the Chiefs feel that they can improve the position via free agency or the draft.

Although Kansas City should not look into drafting a right tackle with a top-10 pick, Mauigoa is the best offensive lineman in the draft, with experience in high-pressure games against elite competition.