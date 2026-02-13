Ranking the Positions the Chiefs Should Prioritize With No. 9 Pick

This year's NFL Draft is one of the most intriguing ones in recent memory, not because it is loaded with blue-chip prospects, but because of what teams are selecting at the top of the board. One of those teams is the Kansas City Chiefs, who own the No. 9 pick in the draft after compiling a 6-11 record in 2025.

Obviously, this is not where the organization envisioned itself five months ago at the start of the regular season. Yet, it has, and it must recalibrate its expectations for next season, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes could miss the early portion of the season while he recovers from a torn ACL.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs have important decisions, including how to utilize their first-round pick . Several positions have been identified as potential routes for Kansas City, including running back, wide receiver, pass rusher, and offensive lineman. We will rank them from what makes the most sense to the least sensible.

1. Pass Rusher

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Kansas City ranked 26th in the NFL with 33 sacks this past season, and only a third of those came from the edge rusher position. George Karlaftis is a solid player, but the Chiefs need a pass rusher who can singlehandedly wreck an opposing offense's game plan.

The Green Bay Packers acquired Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys last offseason, and it completely transformed their defense into one of the league’s best. There may not be a Parsons in this year's class, but Kansas City may as well attempt to develop one, especially if David Bailey or Rueben Bain Jr. are available.

2. Running Back

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As much as this would irk me, the Chiefs taking Jeremiyah Love would erase many, if not all, of the Chiefs' offensive problems. The Notre Dame running back possesses a three-down skill set, which has been missing from Kansas City's backfield.

Mahomes' health is something to watch moving forward, and Love would alleviate tons of pressure off of the 30-year-old quarterback's shoulders.

3. Wide Receiver

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

On paper, it appears that the Chiefs' wide receiver corps is in good shape. However, Rashee Rice is entering the final year of his rookie deal, Xavier Worthy has yet to prove to be anything more than a gadget-type receiver, and the depth behind those two is nonexistent.

Part of the problem for Kansas City's offense last season was the receivers' inability to create separation. Ohio State's Carnell Tate projects to be the most NFL-ready receiver in this year's class, which lines up with the Chiefs' timeline. It would not be a head-scratching decision, but there are more important positions to address.

4. Offensive Line

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) celebrate a touchdown carry by running back Kareem Hunt (29) (center) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kansas City already has its long-term left tackle in place with 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons. Investing the ninth-overall pick on a right tackle when the offensive line, when healthy, is one of the best offensive lines in the league. It would be an overreaction to address the offensive line when the struggles stemmed from poor health, rather than poor production.