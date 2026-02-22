How Javonte Williams Deal Affects Chiefs’ Pursuit of Free Agent Running Backs

The Dallas Cowboys maintained continuity in their backfield, agreeing to terms with running back Javonte Williams on a three-year, $24 million contract, which includes $16 million guaranteed.

While that deal may not appear concerning for the Kansas City Chiefs, that is not the case, as this deal could have a trickle-down effect in the coming weeks.

Here is how Saturday's contract signing between the Cowboys and Williams affects the Chiefs' plans this offseason.

Running Back Market in Free Agency

Most of the time, skill-position markets in free agency are dictated by deals given to players on the open market. For example, in March 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed wide receiver Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million contract, which included $37 million guaranteed.

That sparked the wide receiver market to explode, as Kirk, with all due respect, was not viewed as an asset worth $18 million annually. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams were each in line for contract extensions, and this deal elevated their price tag. Both players were traded by their respective teams before signing extensions with their new teams worth north of $30 million per season.

While this deal is not as dramatic and outlandish, Dallas signing Williams, who had not eclipsed 905 rushing yards in career before this past season, to a contract worth $8 million per season could be viewed as a slight overpay. Yes, the 25-year-old running back set career highs in rushing yards (1,201), rushing touchdowns (11), carries (252), and yards per carry (4.8), but this is a major risk for an injury-plagued player.

This will likely raise the asking prices by the agents representing Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, and Travis Etienne Jr., which is a detriment to the Chiefs in their pursuit of one of these players.

Will Kansas City Miss Out on a Free Agent Running Back?

Obviously, it is too early to assume that the Chiefs will be unable to sign one of the aforementioned players in free agency, but I do believe this contract complicates Kansas City's path towards that potential plan.

The good news is that Etienne Jr. is 27 years old, and because of that, he can still be signed at a reasonable price. The production is evident, but at running back, 27 is viewed as the age when players at that position typically lose a step.

That is not to say that the 2021 first-round pick will fall into that category, but it is something to keep in mind in the next few weeks. While Etienne Jr. should still be viewed as a legitimate option for Kansas City, Hall and Walker III will be too expensive for the Chiefs to afford.