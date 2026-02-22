Why Travis Etienne Link to Chiefs Just Makes Sense

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the running back market this offseason, as they need to bolster the backfield via free agency and/or the draft. While there has been an outpour of suggestions from media members and fans, there is a legitimate report pertaining to a potential signing by the Chiefs.

On Friday night, The Kansas City Star's Pete Sweeney reported that Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has early interest in the Chiefs as his next landing spot.

Ahead of Combine week, I’m hearing there’s legitimate interest from Travis Etienne to come to KC. Etienne’s due to become a UFA on 3/11, and the Chiefs need a running back. We’ll see. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 21, 2026

Etienne Jr. has been one of several running backs linked to Kansas City, including Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III. Here are a couple of takeaways from Sweeney's report.

Etienne Jr. to Kansas City Picking Up Steam

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Less than two weeks ago, ESPN's NFL Expert Eric Moody predicted that the 27-year-old running back will sign with the Chiefs in free agency.

"Running back Travis Etienne Jr. will sign with the Chiefs during free agency," Moody said. "Etienne would be intriguing as a proven, versatile back who has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his four healthy seasons, including 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. His ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver (5,136 career all-purpose yards with 32 touchdowns) would boost a Chiefs backfield that averaged less 4.0 yards per carry last season and failed to produce a running back with at least 200 receiving yards."

Where there is smoke, there is fire, as social media accounts went into a flurry, taking notice that Patrick Mahomes and Etienne Jr. recently followed each other on Instagram. While that is minuscule and could mean nothing, it did raise more speculation that this could be a legitimate possibility.

Why Chiefs Signing Etienne Jr. Makes Sense

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) looks to bring down Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Kansas City desperately needs an explosive, multi-faceted running back who can produce explosive plays on the ground and through the air. The 2021 first-round pick has showcased that ability throughout his career, rushing for 3,798 yards and 25 touchdowns, while adding 168 receptions for 1,338 yards and receiving scores in four seasons, as he missed his entire rookie campaign with a foot injury.

Additionally, Etienne Jr. has developed into a legitimate option in pass protection, and that was on full display this past season. In 83 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed five pressures and zero sacks, which were the lowest throughout his career.

Sep 17, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) and safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hall and Walker III are tantalizing free agent options, but Kansas City would have to break the bank for either player's services. Since Etienne Jr. is 27 years old, his price tag will be cheaper, as Hall is 24 years old and Walker III is 25 years old. The soon-to-be former Jacksonville Jaguars running back is not a bad alternative for the Chiefs. Signing Etienne Jr. would provide Kansas City with an explosive run game while allowing the front office to address other needs in the first round .