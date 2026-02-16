Assessing Pass Catchers Chiefs Could Draft in First Round

With the NFL Scouting Combine a week away, the draft process for teams around the league will officially begin. In recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs have been selecting from the back of the first round, which has resulted in the roster's development falling behind. That was apparent this past season, as the team went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

That has resulted in Kansas City picking from the No. 9 spot in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. There’s a plethora of options at the Chiefs' disposal with the selection. Pass rusher and running back have been the two positions heavily linked to Kansas City at that spot. However, could General Manager Brett Veach and the front office end up identifying a pass catcher as the most desirable option with the selection?

If the Chiefs end up taking a wide receiver or tight end, let's take a look at a few players who could be realistic for Kansas City in the first round.

WR - Carnell Tate

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs past Michigan Wolverines defensive back Caleb Anderson (13) and defensive end T.J. Guy (4) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tate has been second fiddle to Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State, but the 6-foot-3, 194-pound receiver has been labeled as the most NFL-ready player at his position. Tate compiled 48 receptions for 838 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

With Rashee Rice entering the final year of his rookie deal and Xavier Worthy yet to develop into a reliable pass-catching option, Kansas City could strengthen the passing attack with one of the safest wide receivers in the draft.

WR - Jordyn Tyson

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson possesses the highest ceiling among all receivers in this year's class, as he has improved his route-running ability over the last two years. His ability to line up all over the field could entice the Chiefs' brass to use a top-10 pick on the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver.

The junior wideout only appeared in nine games this past season, totaling 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Injuries have followed Tyson throughout his collegiate career, which could be a red flag for teams and knock him down the draft board.

TE - Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq carries the ball under cover from Washington cornerback Ephesians Prysock as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This would be a bit too rich for my taste, but could the Chiefs force this selection if they do not land a tight end in free agency? It appears Travis Kelce will be returning in 2026, and even if he does, Kansas City needs to plan for life after Kelce.

Sadiq possesses a diverse route tree, and his movement for a tight end of his stature is incredibly smooth. The 6-foot-3, 244-pound tight end totaled 40 receptions for 490 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.