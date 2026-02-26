Chiefs' Backup Options Could Consist of a Familiar Name

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes once watched Marcus Mariota score one of the most improbable touchdowns in NFL history, upsetting the Chiefs in the 2017 playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Now, an analyst says the unique journeyman quarterback is the best option for Kansas City to start the 2026 opener in place of Mahomes – who may not be ready for Week 1 as he hopes.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes on a play that was deflected and ultimately caught by Mariota, leading to his touchdown during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium Jan. 6, 2018 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans won the AFC Wild Card playoff 22-21. | Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com

“If that is the case,” wrote ESPN’s Seth Walder on Wednesday, “they'd want a reliable backup who can ideally win a few games while Mahomes finishes up his recovery. I believe Mariota fits the bill.

“The 32-year-old stood in for Jayden Daniels for eight starts in Washington last season and was capable, with a 50.2 QBR. He has a long history of being solid, which is essentially what Kansas City needs -- a player who can keep the team afloat in Mahomes’ absence but is willing to be a backup and won't be overly expensive.”

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Last season at Arrowhead

One of Mariota’s eight starts, a 28-7 loss at Kansas City in Week 8, wasn’t overly impressive. The quarterback finished 21 of 30 for 213 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin late in the first half. The Chiefs sacked him twice while linebacker Jack Cochrane and defensive end Mike Danna picked him off.

But Mariota could indeed keep the Chiefs afloat should Mahomes need extra time, whether one week or multiple games, at the start of the season. He also could be a solid offseason addition in running the offense while Mahomes watches from behind the huddle on the practice field.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

And winning without Mahomes has been a tall task for the Chiefs. They’re just 2-8 without him, including a forgettable three games to close the 2025 season. Combined with Gardner Minshew and Chris Oladokun, the Chiefs were 0-3 with just one offensive touchdowns and zero games above 170 total yards. The Chiefs also have Jake Haener on their roster.

“I imagine that the Chiefs would want to be cautious with Mahomes,” Walder said, “given his importance to the franchise.”

How about a Week 1 game opposite Colts and Minshew?

Speaking of Minshew, some have forecasted the 2025 Mahomes backup as a likely candidate to re-sign with Kansas City in the offseason. Not Walder. He sees Minshew returning to a familiar playbook not in Kansas City but in Indianapolis.

Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) looks down his offensive line against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

It’s a fascinating prediction because the Colts still need to re-sign Daniel Jones, also a free agent. Plus, Jones is coming off a season-ending Achilles’ injury, and some have suggested the Chiefs pursue Anthony Richardson – not as a starter but as a Sam Darnold-type stopover on the way to bigger and better things.

Perhaps the NFL schedules a Week 1 matchup featuring Minshew traveling with the Colts for a rematch with the Chiefs, against Mariota?

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“If the Colts bring Jones back,” Walder wrote, “they'll need another QB to start the season. And they would want it to be someone they can win with in the short and medium term -- but probably not someone who would cost too much or to whom they would have to commit beyond 2026.

“Enter Minshew. The journeyman had more success playing for Shane Steichen in 2023 than at any other point in his career.”

