Illness Threatening to Break Impressive Streak for Chiefs' Winchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No player on the current Chiefs roster has been in Kansas City longer than James Winchester. And no NFL player has won more games during his career.

The oldest player on the team, two months Travis Kelce’s senior, the 36-year-old Winchester missed Thursday’s practice with illness. And Winchester missing a practice is similar to the Chiefs missing the playoffs. It hasn’t happened in a very long time.

George Karlaftis, Isiah Pacheco, and Jaylon Moore were limited in practice today.



Kareem Hunt, Trey Smith, Xavier Worthy, and James Winchester did not practice. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2026

Winchester, one of 21 Chiefs unrestricted free agents after Sunday’s game, played the 200th game of his NFL career earlier this season and enters Sunday with a games-played streak of 205, including playoffs. That’s every Chiefs contest since he joined the club in 2015.

While Winchester at least practiced with full participation on Wednesday, Kareem Hunt and Xavier Worthy missed a second consecutive practice on Thursday, also with illness. Guard Trey Smith (ankle) was the only other player to sit out Thursday.

Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) on the sidelines against the Detroit Lions during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Without Kareem Hunt

Should Hunt miss Sunday’s game, rookie Brashard Smith or veteran mid-season acquisition Dameon Pierce could see action out of the Chiefs’ backfield behind Chris Oladokun.

George Karlaftis and Isiah Pacheco were again limited Thursday (not injury related, rest), as was tackle Jaylon Moore (knee). The Chiefs (6-10) will visit Las Vegas (2-14) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) rushes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Head coach Andy Reid said Monday he didn’t expect Smith to play in the finale of his fifth NFL season, after aggravating his ankle injury on Christmas night against Denver. If he can’t go, veteran Mike Caliendo is expected to take his place in the lineup.

Moore was thought at one point to potentially return to the lineup at either left or right tackle (he’s started at both positions), but likely needs a full practice on Friday to reach that point. If he doesn’t start, the Chiefs will again go with rookie Esa Pole on the left side and International Player Pathway product Chu Godrick on the right.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Esa Pole (79) in stance against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

That tackle tandem has started each of the past two games. A cascade of offensive-line injuries have thrust the untested linemen into action, but they’re getting valuable playing time.

The Chiefs allowed only one sack against Denver in last week’s loss, matching the Broncos’ season-low. Denver leads the NFL with 64 sacks entering this week.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Raiders update

Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers are already shut down for the season, but the Raiders also could be without three other starters on Sunday. Quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) isn’t expected to play, with either or both Kenny Pickett and Aidan O’Connell taking his place.

Also, guard Dylan Parham (illness) and nose tackle Adam Butler (biceps) missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday. What’s more, running back Raheem Mostert popped up Thursday, missing practice with knee and ankle injuries.

