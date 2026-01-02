Illness Threatening to Break Impressive Streak for Chiefs' Winchester
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No player on the current Chiefs roster has been in Kansas City longer than James Winchester. And no NFL player has won more games during his career.
The oldest player on the team, two months Travis Kelce’s senior, the 36-year-old Winchester missed Thursday’s practice with illness. And Winchester missing a practice is similar to the Chiefs missing the playoffs. It hasn’t happened in a very long time.
Winchester, one of 21 Chiefs unrestricted free agents after Sunday’s game, played the 200th game of his NFL career earlier this season and enters Sunday with a games-played streak of 205, including playoffs. That’s every Chiefs contest since he joined the club in 2015.
While Winchester at least practiced with full participation on Wednesday, Kareem Hunt and Xavier Worthy missed a second consecutive practice on Thursday, also with illness. Guard Trey Smith (ankle) was the only other player to sit out Thursday.
Without Kareem Hunt
Should Hunt miss Sunday’s game, rookie Brashard Smith or veteran mid-season acquisition Dameon Pierce could see action out of the Chiefs’ backfield behind Chris Oladokun.
George Karlaftis and Isiah Pacheco were again limited Thursday (not injury related, rest), as was tackle Jaylon Moore (knee). The Chiefs (6-10) will visit Las Vegas (2-14) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Head coach Andy Reid said Monday he didn’t expect Smith to play in the finale of his fifth NFL season, after aggravating his ankle injury on Christmas night against Denver. If he can’t go, veteran Mike Caliendo is expected to take his place in the lineup.
Moore was thought at one point to potentially return to the lineup at either left or right tackle (he’s started at both positions), but likely needs a full practice on Friday to reach that point. If he doesn’t start, the Chiefs will again go with rookie Esa Pole on the left side and International Player Pathway product Chu Godrick on the right.
That tackle tandem has started each of the past two games. A cascade of offensive-line injuries have thrust the untested linemen into action, but they’re getting valuable playing time.
The Chiefs allowed only one sack against Denver in last week’s loss, matching the Broncos’ season-low. Denver leads the NFL with 64 sacks entering this week.
Raiders update
Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers are already shut down for the season, but the Raiders also could be without three other starters on Sunday. Quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) isn’t expected to play, with either or both Kenny Pickett and Aidan O’Connell taking his place.
Also, guard Dylan Parham (illness) and nose tackle Adam Butler (biceps) missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday. What’s more, running back Raheem Mostert popped up Thursday, missing practice with knee and ankle injuries.
Don’t fall behind the sticks, Chiefs Kingdom. Catch every moment of your team’s journey with OnSI. Register for a FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest information every morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert