Chiefs Unveil Inactives for Season Finale

Late this week, a couple NFL insiders reported that the Chiefs will go through a roster overhaul this offseason. Those insiders were wrong.

The Chiefs have already gone through a roster overhaul, and the first stage of that project will be on the field when Kansas City closes the regular season at Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Isiah Pacheco is inactive, perhaps having played his final Chiefs game. That means running back Dameon Pierce, active for the first time, will get make his Kansas City debut. Could Pierce replace Pacheco or Kareem Hunt in the backfield next year? Sunday is his audition.

George Karlaftis is inactive, meaning rookie Ashton Gillotte is in the spotlight. And behind the talented defensive end, another rookie will make his NFL debut.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Ethan Downs, a rookie edge rusher out of Oklahoma, will suit up for the first time. The Chiefs obviously liked him during the draft process because they pounced on him when the Jaguars released him in the final roster reduction. He’s been on the Chiefs’ practice squad since Aug. 28.

Xavier Worthy is inactive, meaning his season will end prematurely a week-and-a-half after the Chiefs shut down Rashee Rice. Enter Jalen Royals, who’s looking for his first NFL reception, as well as Jason Brownlee and Jimmy Holiday, both elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (96) warms up before a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

And defensive tackle Mike Pennel is inactive, meaning the Chiefs are interested in a prolonged audition for former third-round draft choice Zacch Pickens.

Meanwhile, cornerback Kristian Fulton will get another starting opportunity at cornerback. And rookie Jeffrey Bassa will get more reps at linebacker.

And in one of the team’s most important continuing auditions, Chris Oladokun is staring at an open door to run the Chiefs’ offseason program while Patrick Mahomes fights through rehab. The quarterback makes his second NFL start on Sunday, this time with a full week to prepare.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) runs the ball during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I thought he did a nice job handling everything and stayed on top of it,” Andy Reid said Friday of Oladokun. “We gave him a few more things this week, so we’ll see how he handles that. But I'm confident he'll take care of it. He did well in practice with it.

“The thing is, the challenge will be that they've had a chance to look at him now, so it'll be a nice test for him.”

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

WR Xavier Worthy

RB Isiah Pacheco

DE Tyreke Smith

G Trey Smith

CB Melvin Smith

DE George Karlaftis

DT Mike Pennel

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (69) during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Geno Smith

S Terrell Edmunds

CB Chigozie Anusiem

RB Raheem Mostert

G Dylan Parham

DT Adam Butler

DT Brodric Martin

Chiefs Kingdom, don’t touch that browser because the Internet’s No. 1 Chiefs coverage is right here at OnSI. And don’t forget to register for our absolutely FREE newsletter. Get the latest news and in-depth info each day, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.