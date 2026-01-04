Chiefs Unveil Inactives for Season Finale
Late this week, a couple NFL insiders reported that the Chiefs will go through a roster overhaul this offseason. Those insiders were wrong.
The Chiefs have already gone through a roster overhaul, and the first stage of that project will be on the field when Kansas City closes the regular season at Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Isiah Pacheco is inactive, perhaps having played his final Chiefs game. That means running back Dameon Pierce, active for the first time, will get make his Kansas City debut. Could Pierce replace Pacheco or Kareem Hunt in the backfield next year? Sunday is his audition.
George Karlaftis is inactive, meaning rookie Ashton Gillotte is in the spotlight. And behind the talented defensive end, another rookie will make his NFL debut.
Ethan Downs, a rookie edge rusher out of Oklahoma, will suit up for the first time. The Chiefs obviously liked him during the draft process because they pounced on him when the Jaguars released him in the final roster reduction. He’s been on the Chiefs’ practice squad since Aug. 28.
Xavier Worthy is inactive, meaning his season will end prematurely a week-and-a-half after the Chiefs shut down Rashee Rice. Enter Jalen Royals, who’s looking for his first NFL reception, as well as Jason Brownlee and Jimmy Holiday, both elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
And defensive tackle Mike Pennel is inactive, meaning the Chiefs are interested in a prolonged audition for former third-round draft choice Zacch Pickens.
Meanwhile, cornerback Kristian Fulton will get another starting opportunity at cornerback. And rookie Jeffrey Bassa will get more reps at linebacker.
And in one of the team’s most important continuing auditions, Chris Oladokun is staring at an open door to run the Chiefs’ offseason program while Patrick Mahomes fights through rehab. The quarterback makes his second NFL start on Sunday, this time with a full week to prepare.
“Yeah, I thought he did a nice job handling everything and stayed on top of it,” Andy Reid said Friday of Oladokun. “We gave him a few more things this week, so we’ll see how he handles that. But I'm confident he'll take care of it. He did well in practice with it.
“The thing is, the challenge will be that they've had a chance to look at him now, so it'll be a nice test for him.”
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
WR Xavier Worthy
RB Isiah Pacheco
DE Tyreke Smith
G Trey Smith
CB Melvin Smith
DE George Karlaftis
DT Mike Pennel
Las Vegas Raiders
QB Geno Smith
S Terrell Edmunds
CB Chigozie Anusiem
RB Raheem Mostert
G Dylan Parham
DT Adam Butler
DT Brodric Martin
