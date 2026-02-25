Ben Johnson Credits Chiefs' Assistant for Bears Success

With the NFL Scouting Combine being in full swing, plenty of head coaches are addressing the media today. Bears head coach Ben Johnson spoke to reporters about this past year and credited his former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as to why the offense was so successful.

“I was blown away from the impact he had – not just in that room but the entire offense. Those are big shoes to fill,” Johnson said.

Bieniemy decided to return home to Kansas City this past month after leaving the team in 2022. In his tenure, the Chiefs won two Super Bowls.

“I’m excited about the opportunity, obviously, looking forward to getting back to work with some of these guys, and ideally just getting re-acclimated with the staff,” Bieniemy mentioned last month.

There was a major difference in offenses this past season between the two teams. The Bears ranked third in the NFL in total rushing yards, while the Chiefs offense finished 25th. Chicago lost in the NFC Divisional Round, while the Chiefs went 6-11. Kansas City will be hoping for a change in the offensive scheme.

Where do the Chiefs go from here?

With both running backs set to be free agents this offseason, the Chiefs’ staff will have all eyes set on the NFL Scouting Combine. After a very minimal run game last season, the decision of whether to replace or reload will be more key than ever.

Jeremiyah Love is a running back that Bieniemy would be able to fit in his system right away. On the free agent side, Breece Hall has been talked about as well.

“We’ve got to find the right people. I think if we find the right person who has all that combined, we’ve seen it happen here before,” Bieniemy said.

What Ben Johnson’s quotes might mean for Chiefs’ fans

With the overall success of the run game in Chicago, it might mean good things for Kansas City. The role of a two-back scheme for the Bears paved way for bright seasons for both D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

With the off-season in full swing, expect Bieniemy, and the Kansas City coaching staff, to be looking for a possible answer to its rushing attack questions.

“We’re coaches, right? It’s our job to come up with answers, so we got to make sure that we can give solutions to the answers and make sure that we resolve it,” Bieniemy said.

