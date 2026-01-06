Latest Mock Suggests Chiefs Are Heading in the Right Direction

The Kansas City Chiefs have a top-ten pick in the upcoming draft class for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. If there's one positive to be taken away from this nightmare season for the Chiefs, it's that they get a golden chance to address one of their team's most pressing needs.

Andy Reid has to have a plan for this team's future and the proper infrastructure in place to support Mahomes as he comes back from his injury. Travis Kelce will likely not be on the team in 2026, which means it's key they find another playmaker that could be Mahomes next favorite target.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Trevor Sikkema writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote a 2026 NFL mock draft now that the regular season has concluded. The Chiefs are locked in at the ninth overall pick, and according to multiple mock drafts, they are locked in to selecting running back Jeremiyah Love .

"It’s fair to question whether the Chiefs would invest a top pick in a running back given other roster needs, but Jeremiyah Love is one of the best players in the class — regardless of position. At 6-foot, 215 pounds with sprinter-level speed, outstanding contact balance, soft hands and legitimate route-running ability, Love is a complete offensive weapon", said Sikkema.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

If Love didn't look like a can't-miss player on the offensive side of the ball, I would heavily advise against the Chiefs taking a running back in the first round. They have much more pressing needs than a star running back, but Love looks like the missing piece to unlock the explosive offense of yesteryear for the Chiefs.

"He has earned elite PFF overall grades north of 91.0 in each of the past two seasons, and his skill set would give Chiefs fans flashbacks to the Priest Holmes era the moment he steps on the field".

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Love won't be able to have the same gravity as Kelce, but he will be an easy chain-mover for the Chiefs offense as a rusher and receiving back. He's going to be dangerous if he's able to leak out of the pocket and be Mahomes' check-down option because of his acceleration and ability to change directions on the run of a dime.

He's a monster in open space, and the Chiefs need another young playmaker to complete their offense. He'd also give them a running back who can give double-digit carries a game and live with the results.

