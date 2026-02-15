Biggest Question for Chiefs, Each AFC West Coaching Staff

Talent and personnel are monumental towards a team's success, but without good coaching, those players can only go so far. That was evident this season, as the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots each had their best seasons in years with their new head coaches.

In Ben Johnson's first year as Chicago's head coach, the Bears went 11-6, won the NFC North, and earned the No. 2 seed in the conference. Meanwhile, Mike Vrabel, in his first year as the Patriots' head coach, led New England to a 14-3 record, won the AFC East, earned the No. 2 seed in the conference, and reached the Super Bowl.

With those situations in mind, let's take a look at the biggest question for each AFC West team.

Denver Broncos: Will Coaching Staff Changes Affect Success in 2026?

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver had an incredibly successful season, but the end-of-season press conference was perplexing, as head coach Sean Payton made several puzzling comments pertaining to Bo Nix's health. During the same week, Payton fired multiple coordinators and position coaches as potential scapegoats.

Those changes could backfire for Denver, which could be a prime candidate for negative regression next season in one-score games.

Los Angeles Chargers: How Will the Loss of Jesse Minter Affect the Defense?

Jan 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Jesse Minter at press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

With Minter as the defensive coordinator, the Chargers were a top-10 defense in points allowed in each of the last two seasons. In 2024, Los Angeles allowed 17.7 points per game, which ranked first in the NFL, and allowed 20 points per game this past season, ranking ninth in the NFL.

That success was heavily predicated on Minter's scheme, as the personnel was not anything special. With Minter now the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, could Los Angeles' defense be exposed next season?

Kansas City Chiefs: Will They Adjust Their Offensive Scheme?

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It was evident this season that the Chiefs' offense has been figured out, with defenses deploying two-high safeties. Kansas City has been able to find success in past years, but it lacked explosive elements in the offense that could exploit defenses sitting back.

The Chiefs need to address the backfield, and based on hiring DeMarco Murray as the running backs coach and Eric Bieniemy's comments pertaining to the position, Kansas City could be aggressive in landing an elite talent in that department. The Chiefs' offensive identity could look drastically different moving forward.

Las Vegas Raiders: How Well Will They Develop Fernando Mendoza?

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are clearly in a rebuild, owning the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and hiring a new head coach for next season. However, that process is off to a scorching start, as Las Vegas landed former Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator as the next head coach. Pairing the 38-year-old coach with Mendoza will provide a smooth transition to the NFL for the Indiana signal caller.

Kubiak's offensive scheme should highlight Mendoza's strengths while minimizing his weaknesses, which are few and far between. The Offensive line is the main concern, but with $90 million in cap space, that concern should be eradicated swiftly.