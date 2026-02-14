Why Chiefs Wished This was QB-Heavy Draft Class

For the first time, since ironically taking quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th-overall pick in 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs will be drafting from inside the top 10. The major difference between the two instances is that Kansas City moved up 17 spots with the Buffalo Bills to select the franchise-altering quarterback.

This year, the Chiefs inherited the pick after going 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. It is certainly not a position the organization expected to be in five months ago at the start of the regular season.

Nonetheless, here we are, and General Manager Brett Veach and his staff will be in uncharted waters, preparing for a draft that the Chiefs are not pinned at the tail end of each round.

However, this draft is not robust in terms of premier talent, specifically at the quarterback position, which does not benefit teams like the Chiefs, who are selecting at the top of the board with their quarterback situation set in stone for the foreseeable future. Here are a couple of reasons why Kansas City wished this class provided more options at the position.

Would Allow Talent at Other Positions to Slide

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There have been multiple drafts, including the 2024 class, that provided a plethora of quarterback prospects. In that draft, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix were all selected within the top-12 picks. That allowed a slew of elite prospects to fall down the board, including Brock Bowers, Jared Verse, and Byron Murphy, just to name a few.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, there is one quarterback who is a lock first-round pick, and that is Fernando Mendoza, who is presumed to be taken with the No. 1 pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is not thrilled to hold the No. 9 pick in the draft , but it would be easier to accept if it knew other teams would have the opportunity to overpay and draft a quarterback.

With More Quarterbacks, Comes More Opportunity to Trade Back

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as general manager Brett Veach watches in the background during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs possess six total picks heading into this year's draft, which is not ideal, considering that they are also $54.9 million over the cap. Not a lot of resources to refurbish a roster desperate for difference-making players.

Kansas City has gotten really old, really fast, and it showed in the team's struggles last season, as the team ran out of gas after seven deep postseason runs. The Chiefs would benefit from trading back and recouping draft capital. Kansas City is one of a few teams that would prefer quantity over quality in the 2026 NFL Draft.