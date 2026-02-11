Why Klint Kubiak’s Introductory Press Conference Should Concern Chiefs

The Las Vegas officially hired Klint Kubiak as their head coach, introducing the former Seatte Seahawks offensive coordinator on Tuesday afternoon.

For years, the Kansas City Chiefs have taken advantage of the Raiders' dysfunction, but those days are over, and it began at Kubiak's presser . Here are some comments that should have the Chiefs concerned.

Owner Mark Davis on What Kubiak Brings to the Table

Feb 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It came down to where we are this year, having the first pick in the draft and understanding that there's a good chance we'll go on the offensive side of the ball," Davis said about the process of bringing Kubiak in.

Kubiak Discusses Draft Process

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles past Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"What an opportunity," Kubiak said about having the first pick in the upcoming draft. "To get to go study this draft, and we'll come to that conclusion here soon. There's a lot of work to done before then, but it's another opportunity to make the roster better. Not only do you have the first-overall pick, but you're picking early in all the other rounds, too. Looking forward to attacking that process."

Clear Image for Offense with Elite Talent at Multiple Positions

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Very excited about his talent, but what I would tell him and all his teammates is it’s not about one guy,” Kubiak said about running back Ashton Jeanty. “We [got to] get the line on the same page, we [got to] get our [quarterback] to get the right run checks, we [got to] get our receivers to block for him, so we can get the play-action going. As soon as our players can realize it’s a team thing, not an individual thing, we will be successful.”

Kubiak on Setting a Culture and Accountability

Feb 10, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It's exciting. But all these things, all these smiles, eventually, that kind of wears away, and then you got to go get to work," Kubiak stated. "And that's what I'm excited about doing: Going to watch some tape and getting to know these players better and put together a great coaching staff."

Despite being heralded as the answer for Las Vegas, the 38-year-old head coach acknowledged that there is a lot of work to be done and that it starts with him building trust with others.

"Earning the trust of the building is a daily process," Kubiak said. "That's something that I've always been about. I love earning people's trust. I [got to] earn these guys' trust. It's not just [going to] happen with me sitting up at a podium. That's something that's a process; that's a great challenge."

"Yeah, there have been plenty of other coaches," Kubiak continued. "But why not us? Why not this staff? Why not this group of players? If you look at it in the lens of, 'There's a history of some guys who were in and out of here pretty quick.' I look at it as, 'What a great challenge.' That's what the NFL is all about: Competing. I'd love to go compete here and get it done. It's going to be a process; we're [going to] be about the work, like I said. It's a very exciting opportunity."