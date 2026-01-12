How the Chiefs Could Utilize 2026 First-Round Pick

For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-round pick will not be near or at the end of the first round. While Kansas City’s season was already trending in the wrong direction, the 30-year-old quarterback suffering a season-ending torn ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 officially ended the Chiefs’ playoff hopes.

Up to that point, the Chiefs were on a three-game losing streak and were on their way to losing the final six games of the season. That has all led to Kansas City ending up with the ninth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft . While the 2025 season was disaster and a slow, methodical disappointment, general manager and the front office has never had the opportunity of being positioned this high up the draft board.

Here are a few routes Kansas City could go with their first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Address Edge Rusher

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sack Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

As the season unfolded , it became apparent that the Chiefs lacked a serviceable pass rush, as the defense totaled 33 sacks, which was 26th in the NFL. 10.5 of those were accounted by edge rushers - George Karlaftis (6), Charles Omenihu (3.5), and Mike Danna (1) - which proved to not be enough to propel Kansas City into playoff contention.

Luckily for the Chiefs, this draft possesses immense talent on the defensive line, which is arguably Kansas City's biggest need entering this offseason. There are handful of pass rushers who could be potential options for the Chiefs at their pick.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Based on where Kansas City sits on the draft board, Texas Tech's edge rusher David Bailey would make a ton of sense at this spot. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass rusher totaled 14.5 sacks, 52 tackles, three forced fumbles, and three deflected passes. The Chiefs' sack production has been too dependent on Chris Jones manufacturing opportunities for others to corral the quarterback.

Kansas City needs a pass rusher who can consistently create pressure and record sacks without external forces affecting pass protection elsewhere. Big 12 pass rushers tend to struggle translating at the next level, but Bailey's production profile and measurables jump off the screen.

Strengthening Interior Defensive Line

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In the event that the Chiefs trade Jones, and even if that does not end up happening, they should seriously consider selecting a defensive tackle. As stated, the 31-year-old defensive tackle has been heavily relied upon to open up pass-rushing lanes for his teammates. At this point in his career, he is not the same player he used to be.

In last year's draft, Kansas selected former Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott with the 63rd-overall pick. Norman-Lott was a player the Chiefs were excited about heading into the season, as the 2025 second-round pick showed his potential throughout training camp. Unfortunately, Norman-Lott suffered a torn ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) tackles New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With those factors in mind, Kansas City should consider taking Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods if he is available. Yes, he is not an edge rusher, but the Chiefs could land one of the best-overall players in the draft, who has been productive every year of his collegiate career.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive tackle can exceed as a 3-techinique in the NFL, but his versatility allows him to line up at multiple positions along the defensive line. Similarly to Jones, the Clemson product predominately operates in the interior, but when needed, he can produce pressure from the edge.

If there is not an edge rusher to the Chiefs' liking at that spot, why not go with the most complete defensive tackle who can develop into a premier disruptor at the next level? If Jones is kept for another season, a defensive tackle rotation consisting of Jones, Woods, and Norman-Lott is not the worst proposition.

Trading Down

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is seen on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs possess six draft picks in the upcoming draft pick. That, paired with the team currently sitting at $58.1 million over the cap, are reasons why Veach and the front office could consider trading the pick for additional assets.

Owning a top-10 pick provides teams with the flexibility to address a dire need or allow another team to overpay for the rights of the selection. Because Mahomes could not be ready for the start of the 2026 season, the Chiefs could view this draft as an opportunity to re-tool and build towards the long-term future while maintaining a championship mindset in the near future.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If Kansas City is not entirely sold on a player or believes it can collect draft capital and still take the player it desires, depending on how far its moves back, trading this pick is definitely in the realm of possibilities.

