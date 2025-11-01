One Way the Chiefs Can Add Another Star
The Kansas City Chiefs will be heavy Super Bowl favorites if they can take down the Buffalo Bills on the road. Their roster is full of championship DNA, and they've proven over the years that as long as they can make the playoffs, they can make a run.
This may potentially be the last year this Chiefs corps is together to win another championship together. Travis Kelce was rumored to retire last offseason. One can imagine if he wins another wing, he'd want to ride off into the sunset. What can the Chiefs do to prepare for the future without him?
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Cooper Petagna is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he published his 2026 NFL mock draft, where he predicts the Chiefs will draft a tight end in the first round. Kenyon Sadiq is the tight end they're hoping could continue their dominance at that position.
"There's no shortage of believers in Sadiq among NFL circles, and it's easy to see why. He's a dynamic athlete with natural pass-catching ability and the toughness to hold his own as an in-line blocker. With Travis Kelce nearing the end of his career, Sadiq's versatility and well-rounded skill set make him the perfect long-term answer for Kansas City's offense", said Petagna.
Kelce himself has regressed over the last couple of years. If he were to retire, they'd have a brand new playmaker in Sadiq to add even more explosiveness to their offense. They'd have a young skill position group of Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Sadiq in their arsenal for Patrick Mahomes to use for the foreseeable future.
The Chiefs' offense is top ten in the NFL in the following categories: points per game, passing yards per game, rushing yards per game, touchdowns, and offensive yards per play. They're firing on all cylinders, and that's with Kelce not having a single 100-yard performance so far this season.
As shown in the clip above, Sadiq's speed will cause mismatches when defenses use linebackers to guard him. His run blocking is astounding as well, with him pancaking defenders regularly. The Chiefs need to start thinking about who that next star will be for them. Sadiq should be a name they look out for next draft cycle.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on who the Chiefs are predicted to draft when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.