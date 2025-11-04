Chiefs Kingdom Reacts as RB Trade Target Stays Put
The National Football League trade deadline has officially closed and the Kansas City Chiefs will head into the second half of their season with the roster they have. With many names on the Chiefs Kingdom wishlist this trade deadline, seemingly their top want in Breece Hall will remain a New York Jet.
The Chiefs' running back room has been an area of concern since the beginning of the season. With Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt as the two main backs, it was quarterback Patrick Mahomes who led the franchise in rushing yards for a majority of the first nine weeks.
Regardless of reports of the Chiefs looking for additions on the defensive side of the ball, Chiefs Kingdom saw what Hall has been able to do thus far in New York and made their voices heard on social media leading up to draft day. Now that the deadline has come and gone, Chiefs Kingdom took to social media again.
Chiefs Kingdom Reacts
Hall, a second round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, has been a strong piece to the Jets offense this season, if there is any positive when looking at the Jets franchise this season. Through eight weeks, Hall collected 581 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns, averaging five yards per carry.
The Jets were busy this trade deadline, moving the likes of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Hall himself took to social media to give his thoughts on his teammates leaving the franchise. As Jordan Schultz reported, Hall "wanted to be out" of New York.
Other Reactions
As the Chiefs enter the bye week, all eyes will be on how Pacheco recovers from an injury that kept him out in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, the entire offense will likely continue to run through the pass game. And regardless of not adding a running back at the deadline, there remains an area for the franchise to do so.
Both Hunt and Pacheco will be free agents at the end of this season, leaving the seventh-round 2025 NFL Draft pick Brashard Smith the only running back option under contract. Depending on how the rest of the season pans out, it would greatly dictate a move.
