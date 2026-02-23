Broncos’ Latest Hire Is Good News for Chiefs

This offseason has been an active coaching carousel, with 10 teams hiring new head coaches ahead of the next season. However, that doesn't even account for all of the coordinator and position coaching changes throughout the league this offseason.

Despite earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC and reaching the conference championship game, Denver Broncos' head coach Sean Payton fired multiple members of his staff. That slew of dismissals opened up several positions, including the passing game coordinator position. On Sunday, the Broncos filled that position by hiring former Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator John Morton.

Morton, who had the same position on Payton's staff in 2023 and 2024, was let go in November as the Lions' offensive coordinator. The 56-year-old coach taking over as Denver's pass-game coordinator is good news for the Kansas City Chiefs . Here are a couple of reasons to believe that will be the case.

Morton's Recent Track Record

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton walks on the field for warmup ahead of Cincinnati Bengals game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson departing for the Chicago Bears' head coaching vacancy last offseason, the Lions needed to replace their offensive mastermind. Instead of venturing out on the open market, head coach Dan Campbell decided to hire someone familiar with the scheme.

Morton spent eight games as Detroit's offensive coordinator, and during that time, the Lions averaged 225.6 passing yards per game. However, that output was inflated by Jared Goff's 334-yard performance in Week 2 against the Bears, who were without several starters in their secondary. The 31-year-old quarterback had three games with less than 205 passing yards during that span.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pressures him during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Morton was dismissed from his duties, the Lions' passing attack took flight under Campbell's playcalling, averaging 277.5 passing yards per game, although the rushing attack did take a considerable dip.

Nonetheless, Morton underwhelmed during his brief stint, and that was with players, including Amon-Ra. St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs , and Sam LaPorta at his disposal. Denver's skill-position group can improve this offseason with a few additions, but it is a clear downgrade compared to what Detroit has to offer offensively.

Payton Bringing Back Familiar Face Doesn't Mean Anything

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Payton's relationship with Morton dates back to 2006, when the newly hired passing game coordinator served in the same role with the New Orleans Saints. While continuity and chemistry are important aspects when constructing a coaching staff, that does not necessarily translate to automatic success, especially with Payton.

Former Broncos' offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi worked with Payton for 11 years in New Orleans and reunited with the 62-year-old head coach in 2023 when Payton took over in Denver. Despite that, Payton was quick to let go of Lombardi following the loss in the conference championship game against the New England Patriots. Lombardi felt that he was a potential scapegoat, and rightfully so, as starting quarterback Bo Nix was out with a fractured ankle.

Bringing in Morton may appear as a positive on the surface, but Payton can turn on people quickly when things go south.