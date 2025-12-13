What Bryan Cook Believes Answer May Be For Chiefs' Defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two years ago, Bryan Cook got into the end zone on a play that showed the Chiefs were destined for another Super Bowl victory.

Trent McDuffie blew up Tyreek Hill in the left flat, forcing a fumble. Mike Edwards recovered and, after tossing the ball to Cook, screened off a Dolphins defender to allow Cook to race for the score. A 70-yard swing, the touchdown gave the Chiefs a 21-0 lead just prior to halftime.

“You look at that play,” Cook recalled Friday, “it takes everything, from Trent forcing the fumble to Mike recovering the fumble, to him pitching it, and then, if you actually watch the tape, he got a key block to even help me score that touchdown. So, it takes all 11 to do that.”

Contrast that Germany play with last week’s 20-10 loss to the Texans. Early in the second quarter with McDuffie injured and on the sideline, rookie Nohl Williams made an incredible play to dislodge a pass from the arms of Nico Collins. With Cook in the area, Edwards had the ball in his hands at the 25-yard line, but allowed it to drop painfully to the grass.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (34) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) break up a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It marked the ninth time this season Kansas City has dropped an interception. And following the Chiefs’ snake-bitten script this season, on the next play, officials flagged Williams for a phantom holding call.

An Atlantic Ocean away

If it seems like Cook’s touchdown and plays like it are an Atlantic Ocean away from this season, it’s because they are. The Chiefs need some sort of a non-offensive touchdown over their final four games – starting Sunday against the Chargers (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) – to avoid dubious history.

Kansas City hasn’t had a season without a non-offensive touchdown since 1988. Andy Reid has never had such a season in his 27 years as a head coach.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“As far as igniting the team,” Cook said Friday, “those plays, you look back at it, and that's usually the ones that are the turning factor for the game, the spark. Or, it could actually be the touchdown that actually wins the game, like what happened in Germany.

“Hopefully we can get one this week. That’s definitely like one of the best moments as a defensive player, to get a touchdown on defense.”

Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) returns a Joe Burrow fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City has gone an eternity – 31 games – without a touchdown on defense. But the last time it happened, Week 2 against Cincinnati last season, was humongous.

Trailing 22-17 early in the fourth quarter, Mike Danna and Tershawn Wharton sacked Joe Burrow, forcing a fumble. Chamarri Conner scooped up the loose ball and raced 38 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

And after the Bengals regained the lead, Patrick Mahomes orchestrated a game-winning drive, setting up Harrison Butker’s walk-off field goal.

