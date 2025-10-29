Arrowhead Report

Initial Injury Report 1st Indication Chiefs May Play Minus RB

Chiefs may have new face in backfield Sunday in Buffalo.

Zak Gilbert

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid with tight end Travis Kelce (87) before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid with tight end Travis Kelce (87) before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Isiah Pacheco wanted to return to Monday’s game after his fourth-quarter knee injury. Up 28-7, Andy Reid had a short answer.

“I wouldn't let him,” the head coach said Wednesday. “So, that's how he's wired. Have to cut his leg off to stop him.”

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrate after a play against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Reid won’t be performing any amputations, but an MCL sprain in Pacheco’s right knee might sideline the running back when the Chiefs (5-3) visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

While Reid he doesn’t think the injury will cause a long-term void, holding out Pacheco this week would give him two full weeks of healing. The Chiefs get their bye week after traveling to Buffalo. One thing’s for sure, though. Pacheco began the week by missing the Chiefs’ first practice.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Also missing Wednesday were wide receiver Hollywood Brown and left tackle Josh Simmons (personal). Kansas City did return Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith, who missed only his second career game on Monday, with lower-back spasms. Smith was limited Wednesday.

Kareem can carry weight

If Pacheco doesn’t play Sunday, Kareem Hunt is expected to get the bulk of work, something the veteran knows very well. He had 200 carries last year and didn’t even play the full season. Hunt also led the NFL in rushing yards in 2017.

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) is tripped up by the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The 5-11, 216-pound back said he feels better than he has in three or four years, and he’s ready to take the full load on Sunday if that’s what the Chiefs need.

“Yeah, most definitely,” Hunt said Wednesday. “I love the game of football. So. we got some other guys, too, who can make plays. So, definitely ready for whatever I'm asked for to do.”

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) in the first half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Those other playmakers in the backfield are rookie Brashard Smith and an intriguing unknown, unrestricted free agent Elijah Mitchell. Inactive for each of the Chiefs’ first eight games, Mitchell hasn’t played since Super Bowl 58 as a member of the 49ers.

“Yeah, so he, first of all, he had a severe injury at one point,” Reid said. “A lot of guys wouldn't even come back from this thing, and he battled back. And you could see him just get better every week during camp. And then progressing through to now, takes a lot of the reps with the scout-team group. So, I would tell you that we all have confidence in his playability for sure.”

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer runs for several yards after catching a pass during first half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo update

Three Bills missed practice on Wednesday: RB Ray Davis (illness), DT DaQuan jones (calf) and WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle).

Palmer, who missed last week’s win at Carolina, could be the injury most likely to impact Sunday’s game. The former Chargers wide receiver represents one of the Bills’ best deep threats. He’s averaging 16.7 yards per reception this year.

