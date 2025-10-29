Initial Injury Report 1st Indication Chiefs May Play Minus RB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Isiah Pacheco wanted to return to Monday’s game after his fourth-quarter knee injury. Up 28-7, Andy Reid had a short answer.
“I wouldn't let him,” the head coach said Wednesday. “So, that's how he's wired. Have to cut his leg off to stop him.”
Reid won’t be performing any amputations, but an MCL sprain in Pacheco’s right knee might sideline the running back when the Chiefs (5-3) visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
While Reid he doesn’t think the injury will cause a long-term void, holding out Pacheco this week would give him two full weeks of healing. The Chiefs get their bye week after traveling to Buffalo. One thing’s for sure, though. Pacheco began the week by missing the Chiefs’ first practice.
Also missing Wednesday were wide receiver Hollywood Brown and left tackle Josh Simmons (personal). Kansas City did return Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith, who missed only his second career game on Monday, with lower-back spasms. Smith was limited Wednesday.
Kareem can carry weight
If Pacheco doesn’t play Sunday, Kareem Hunt is expected to get the bulk of work, something the veteran knows very well. He had 200 carries last year and didn’t even play the full season. Hunt also led the NFL in rushing yards in 2017.
The 5-11, 216-pound back said he feels better than he has in three or four years, and he’s ready to take the full load on Sunday if that’s what the Chiefs need.
“Yeah, most definitely,” Hunt said Wednesday. “I love the game of football. So. we got some other guys, too, who can make plays. So, definitely ready for whatever I'm asked for to do.”
Those other playmakers in the backfield are rookie Brashard Smith and an intriguing unknown, unrestricted free agent Elijah Mitchell. Inactive for each of the Chiefs’ first eight games, Mitchell hasn’t played since Super Bowl 58 as a member of the 49ers.
“Yeah, so he, first of all, he had a severe injury at one point,” Reid said. “A lot of guys wouldn't even come back from this thing, and he battled back. And you could see him just get better every week during camp. And then progressing through to now, takes a lot of the reps with the scout-team group. So, I would tell you that we all have confidence in his playability for sure.”
Buffalo update
Three Bills missed practice on Wednesday: RB Ray Davis (illness), DT DaQuan jones (calf) and WR Joshua Palmer (knee/ankle).
Palmer, who missed last week’s win at Carolina, could be the injury most likely to impact Sunday’s game. The former Chargers wide receiver represents one of the Bills’ best deep threats. He’s averaging 16.7 yards per reception this year.
Chiefs Kingdom, your totally free destination for the most in-depth information is here at OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And don’t forget to share your thoughts on this week’s injuries by visiting our Facebook page (here).