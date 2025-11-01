Blast From Past: Chiefs Tap Surprise to Fill Pacheco Void
BUFFALO, N.Y. – It’s a running-back reunion for the Chiefs’ offense, although they've never played in the same game.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City’s first-round selection in the 2020 draft, is expected to play for the Chiefs again in Buffalo on Sunday, after the team elevated him from the practice squad.
A 5-7, 207-pound veteran out of LSU, Edwards-Helaire rejoined the team in August on a practice-squad contract after the Saints released him. Now, he’s expected to play his first Kansas City game since he got four offensive snaps in the Super Bowl 58 win over San Francisco.
Pacheco also gets bye week to heal
With Isiah Pacheco (knee) ruled out for Sunday’s game (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), the Chiefs will turn to a nostalgic backfield of Edwards-Helaire and Kareem Hunt. Like countless players, each back has left Kansas City and returned to help the Chiefs.
They’ll be active teammates together for the first time when the Chiefs (5-3) visit the Bills (5-2).
The Chiefs’ leading rusher, Pacheco sustained an MCL injury in his right knee during the fourth quarter of Monday’s win over Washington. Kansas City ruled him out but Andy Reid said Wednesday he believed the injury would sideline Pacheco for weeks, not months.
And with Kansas City’s bye week after the Buffalo game, elevating Edwards-Helaire gives the Chiefs a good opportunity to compare him to Elijah Mitchell, who’s been inactive all eight games this year.
Elijah Mitchell's status uncertain
Asked Friday about the former 49ers running back, head coach Andy Reid left doubt as to whether the Chiefs would use Mitchell against the Bills.
“So, we're we'll see how that all works out there,” Reid said. “We haven't made any decisions on what we're going to do there, but he's handled everything great. Yeah, no, he works his tail off.”
Another player who figures prominently in the Chiefs’ gameplan is Brashard Smith. While the rookie didn’t get many opportunities in Monday’s win, coaches have repeatedly said he’s on an upward trajectory.
Edwards-Helaire spent nearly five years in Kansas City before joining the Saints’ practice squad on Dec. 19 last year. In 50 career Chiefs games, including 32 starts, Edwards-Helaire averaged 4.2 yards per carry (454 attempts, 1,891 yards) with 12 touchdowns. He also played in the Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay.
After the Chiefs declined his fifth-year option, Edwards-Helaire played out his rookie contract in 2023 before re-signing a one-year deal in April 2024. However, he spent much of the year on reserve/non-football illness, after sharing his battles with post-traumatic stress disorder and cyclic vomiting syndrome.
Activated in mid-October, Edwards-Helaire did not play last season with the Chiefs, who released him on Dec. 16. He spent the remainder of the year on the New Orleans practice squad, playing in two Saints games.
Hunt, who won the NFL rushing crown with 1,327 yards as a rookie in 2017, was Kansas City’s featured back until the team released him in his second season. He returned to the Chiefs early last season when Kansas City lost Pacheco to a fractured fibula.
Kansas City also elevated guard C.J. Hanson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.
