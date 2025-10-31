Why Chiefs Offense Snubs Fantasy Managers, Champions Aggressiveness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If Kansas City’s 2025 offense was a river, it’d be boarded on both sides by the banks of selflessness and aggressiveness.
“That'd be for the fantasy people,” Matt Nagy said Thursday, told the Chiefs were one of two NFL teams without a 100-yard rusher or 100-yard receiver.
“The guys don't care about the stats. I mean, I don't know the numbers, but the way that we're distributing the football right now to players, what they're doing, everybody has a part in this. And nobody really cares about the numbers.”
Collectively, those numbers are solid. No other team averages more first downs per game than Kansas City (23.6). The Chiefs rank seventh in points per game (26.8), fifth in yards (378.3) and sixth in converting third downs (44.0 percent). It’s individually where the offense doesn’t register.
“We want to be efficient,” Nagy added. “I think we look at touchdown drives. We look at scoring drives, be great situationally, red zone, third down, short yardage, fourth down. We're doing that right now. So, all that other stuff is for everybody else.”
Fantasy ire
Fantasy managers might hate the Chiefs just as much as Bills Mafia. Kansas City hasn’t seen a 100-yard receiver since Xavier Worthy quietly posted 157 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches in the blowout Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.
Their stretch of games without a 100-yard rusher is even longer, 20 games, or in calendar terms exactly a year ago this week. Kareem Hunt was last to do it, with 106 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in the overtime win over Tampa Bay on Nov. 4.
Hunt, who’s likely to start in place of an injured Isiah Pacheco when the Chiefs (5-3) visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), had two 100-yard games last season – the last time the Chiefs were without Pacheco.
Aggressive as Fire (or words to that effect)
The veteran running back also plays a starring role for Kansas City’s assertive nature this season. In fact, the Chiefs even have T-shirts and in-game reminders of another important offensive mantra, AAF.
Patrick Mahomes’ ability to hit downfield receivers and make tight-window throws jumps off film of Chiefs games, compared to last year. But Hunt has manifested Andy Reid’s aggressive tendencies on fourth downs – and he’s been deadly efficient.
Hunt has moved the chains on 14 of 16 carries (87.5 percent) when the Chiefs hand him the ball on third- or fourth-and-1. Compared to the rest of the league, that’s three more first downs than Jalen Hurts (11). The next-closest running back is Quinshon Judkins (8-for-11, .727).
Better than the Tush Push
In other words, the Chiefs with Hunt have proven more effective than the Eagles’ Tush Push.
“I mean, I just heard of this like yesterday or something,” Hunt said Wednesday. “I really don't think about it. I just try to go out there and keep my team and the offense on the field. So, that's pretty cool, but still got a lot more football to go.”
Chiefs Kingdom, your club’s most thorough information is always free and fresh 24/7 right here; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And share your thoughts on the 2025 Chiefs offense by visiting our Facebook page (here).