Why Chiefs Offense Snubs Fantasy Managers, Champions Aggressiveness

Don't expect a lot of individual accolades from this exciting collective.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If Kansas City’s 2025 offense was a river, it’d be boarded on both sides by the banks of selflessness and aggressiveness.

That'd be for the fantasy people,” Matt Nagy said Thursday, told the Chiefs were one of two NFL teams without a 100-yard rusher or 100-yard receiver.

“The guys don't care about the stats. I mean, I don't know the numbers, but the way that we're distributing the football right now to players, what they're doing, everybody has a part in this. And nobody really cares about the numbers.”

patrick mahome
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Collectively, those numbers are solid. No other team averages more first downs per game than Kansas City (23.6). The Chiefs rank seventh in points per game (26.8), fifth in yards (378.3) and sixth in converting third downs (44.0 percent). It’s individually where the offense doesn’t register.

“We want to be efficient,” Nagy added. “I think we look at touchdown drives. We look at scoring drives, be great situationally, red zone, third down, short yardage, fourth down. We're doing that right now. So, all that other stuff is for everybody else.”

travis kelc
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Fantasy ire

Fantasy managers might hate the Chiefs just as much as Bills Mafia. Kansas City hasn’t seen a 100-yard receiver since Xavier Worthy quietly posted 157 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches in the blowout Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

Their stretch of games without a 100-yard rusher is even longer, 20 games, or in calendar terms exactly a year ago this week. Kareem Hunt was last to do it, with 106 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in the overtime win over Tampa Bay on Nov. 4.

xavier worth
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hunt, who’s likely to start in place of an injured Isiah Pacheco when the Chiefs (5-3) visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), had two 100-yard games last season – the last time the Chiefs were without Pacheco.

Aggressive as Fire (or words to that effect)

The veteran running back also plays a starring role for Kansas City’s assertive nature this season. In fact, the Chiefs even have T-shirts and in-game reminders of another important offensive mantra, AAF.

Patrick Mahomes’ ability to hit downfield receivers and make tight-window throws jumps off film of Chiefs games, compared to last year. But Hunt has manifested Andy Reid’s aggressive tendencies on fourth downs – and he’s been deadly efficient.

Hunt has moved the chains on 14 of 16 carries (87.5 percent) when the Chiefs hand him the ball on third- or fourth-and-1. Compared to the rest of the league, that’s three more first downs than Jalen Hurts (11). The next-closest running back is Quinshon Judkins (8-for-11, .727).

kareem hun
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Better than the Tush Push

In other words, the Chiefs with Hunt have proven more effective than the Eagles’ Tush Push.

“I mean, I just heard of this like yesterday or something,” Hunt said Wednesday. “I really don't think about it. I just try to go out there and keep my team and the offense on the field. So, that's pretty cool, but still got a lot more football to go.”

