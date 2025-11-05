Unexpected Chiefs Star Might Be Fantasy Drop Candidate
The Kansas City Chiefs just had their worst offensive game in a month, falling to the Buffalo Bills, 28-21, in Week 9. They had looked unstoppable on that side of the ball coming into the contest, averaging over 31 points a game while going 4-1 in the previous five outings, but they looked mortal in the latest loss.
The Chiefs have to figure things out soon, as they've dropped to 5-4 in an AFC conference that's much more crowded than originally anticipated. KC currently finds itself outside of the playoff picture nine weeks into the year and just third in the West division.
The Chiefs certainly have the potential to be a top contender, but they need to turn that promise into consistent production if they want to ensure that they get back into the postseason. As high as the ceiling is on this offense, they haven't had the steady success needed to be a bona fide title favorite again, much to the dismay of their fantasy owners.
Should Xavier Worthy be dropped?
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to get to 21 points against the Buffalo Bills, but that number undersells the struggles they had on offense in the loss. Patrick Mahomes played his worst game in a long time, the rushing attack was mostly neutralized due to the large early deficit, and none of the weapons were able to step up aside from Rashee Rice.
One of the most disappointing players for the Chiefs this season has been second-year wideout Xavier Worthy. His return coincided with Kansas City's resurgence after Week 3, but individually, he's been quite underwhelming. Even in the three full games he played without Rice, making him the clear WR1, he couldn't dominate as expected. Now, with the Chiefs on a bye for Week 10, he might be a legitimate drop candidate to make way for an immediate fill-in, as outlined by ESPN's Eric Karabell:
"Three of the league's more proficient offenses are serving the Week 10 bye (Kansas City Chiefs, Bengals, Cowboys), as well as the worst offense (Tennessee Titans). Three obvious Chiefs must be kept rostered (Mahomes, Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce), and fantasy managers should keep RB Isiah Pacheco (knee) around, too. He is expected to play in Week 11. Moving on from overrated WR Xavier Worthy (93.8%) is OK. He hasn't scored more than 11.1 points since Week 4, even before Rice made his season debut."
