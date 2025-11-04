Arrowhead Report

2 Jaw-Dropping Fantasy Stats from Chiefs' Shortcoming vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs were upended by the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, with their offense struggling uncharacteristically in the process.

Andy Quach

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau brings down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes near the end zone during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau brings down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes near the end zone during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are in an odd position. Within one week, they went from looking like potentially the top contender in the NFL this season to a 5-4 team currently on the outside of the playoff picture. They looked practically unstoppable with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice back in the lineup until they ran into the Buffalo Bills.

Heading into Week 9, they had gone 4-1 since Worthy returned from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the season opener. With Rashee Rice back from his six-week suspension, they went 2-0. In the five games leading up to their clash with the Bills, they averaged over 31 points, showcasing their explosive offensive potential at full strength.

That only made their struggles versus Buffalo all the more jarring. The Bills were 5-2 coming into the game, but they hardly appeared like worldbeaters, and their defense had shown some concerning signs of vulnerability up until Week 9. Unfortunately, the Chiefs couldn't capitalize, much to the disappointment of most of their fantasy owners.

Chiefs offense falls flat

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL, Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

1. Patrick Mahomes - 11.5 fantasy points

Patrick Mahomes played by far his worst game of the season in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. He finished with zero touchdowns, throwing for 250 yards on just 44 percent completion and also tossing an interception. The defense was also able to keep him contained on the ground, allowing just five yards on one scramble.

His 11.5 fantasy points marked his lowest total since Week 8 of the 2024 season. In 121 regular-season appearances, he's only scored 11.5 or fewer five other times, including in his debut taking over for Alex Smith as a rookie in the final game of the year. He probably won't have another 11-point performance for the rest of the campaign.

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL, Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes
Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa gets a hold of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and forces him to give up throwing a pass during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. 27 pressures allowed

27 pressures sounds like a lot, because it is, but it's not uncommon for Mahomes and the Chiefs. The two-time MVP has grown accustomed to hanging in the pocket until the last second to try to find the best opportunity he can downfield. The Bills were able to lock down in the secondary, allow their pass rushers to get home, and prevent Mahomes from dissecting the defense.

Buffalo has been excellent against the pass all season, currently second in the league in yards allowed and tops in points. The Chiefs' remaining schedule ranks just 16th in strength. They'll see the Denver Broncos twice and the Houston Texans, but even they can't compare to the Bills' passing defense this year.

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.