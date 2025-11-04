2 Jaw-Dropping Fantasy Stats from Chiefs' Shortcoming vs. Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are in an odd position. Within one week, they went from looking like potentially the top contender in the NFL this season to a 5-4 team currently on the outside of the playoff picture. They looked practically unstoppable with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice back in the lineup until they ran into the Buffalo Bills.
Heading into Week 9, they had gone 4-1 since Worthy returned from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the season opener. With Rashee Rice back from his six-week suspension, they went 2-0. In the five games leading up to their clash with the Bills, they averaged over 31 points, showcasing their explosive offensive potential at full strength.
That only made their struggles versus Buffalo all the more jarring. The Bills were 5-2 coming into the game, but they hardly appeared like worldbeaters, and their defense had shown some concerning signs of vulnerability up until Week 9. Unfortunately, the Chiefs couldn't capitalize, much to the disappointment of most of their fantasy owners.
Chiefs offense falls flat
1. Patrick Mahomes - 11.5 fantasy points
Patrick Mahomes played by far his worst game of the season in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. He finished with zero touchdowns, throwing for 250 yards on just 44 percent completion and also tossing an interception. The defense was also able to keep him contained on the ground, allowing just five yards on one scramble.
His 11.5 fantasy points marked his lowest total since Week 8 of the 2024 season. In 121 regular-season appearances, he's only scored 11.5 or fewer five other times, including in his debut taking over for Alex Smith as a rookie in the final game of the year. He probably won't have another 11-point performance for the rest of the campaign.
2. 27 pressures allowed
27 pressures sounds like a lot, because it is, but it's not uncommon for Mahomes and the Chiefs. The two-time MVP has grown accustomed to hanging in the pocket until the last second to try to find the best opportunity he can downfield. The Bills were able to lock down in the secondary, allow their pass rushers to get home, and prevent Mahomes from dissecting the defense.
Buffalo has been excellent against the pass all season, currently second in the league in yards allowed and tops in points. The Chiefs' remaining schedule ranks just 16th in strength. They'll see the Denver Broncos twice and the Houston Texans, but even they can't compare to the Bills' passing defense this year.