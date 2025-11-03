3 Perplexing Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs' Gut-Check from Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense finally fell flat after getting all its pieces back. Coming into Week 9's clash with the Buffalo Bills, they looked unstoppable with Xavier Worthy in the lineup and even more unbeatable with him and Rashee Rice lining up together. Their attack came to a screeching halt in Buffalo.
Despite all of the optimism they built in the past few weeks, the Chiefs now find themselves at just 5-4 halfway through the season. The AFC might seem weak, but the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Baltimore Ravens all won their games, heating up the competition for the three Wild Card spots in the conference.
Suddenly, KC is in dire straits once again. This offense will have to learn from its shortcomings against the Bills if it wants to ensure that it can land another postseason bid. Their fantasy owners will certainly be hoping for it.
What went wrong for the Chiefs?
1. Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes finally played his first truly bad game of the 2025 NFL season. Through Week 8, he was fantasy football's top quarterback, averaging 25 points. Not only had he been dominant, but he was also consistent, posting just one outing under 20 points.
He notched another one against the Buffalo Bills. They were able to fluster Mahomes unlike any other team so far this year. The Kansas City Chiefs couldn't generate consistent offense in the first three weeks with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy out, but he was still able to drag them to some decent showings by using his legs.
That wasn't the case in Week 9. For the first time this season, Mahomes was held to zero touchdowns, through the air or on the ground. He also missed on nearly 56 percent of his passes and tossed an interception. Don't count on many more games like this from him.
2. Kareem Hunt
The Chiefs don't seem to trust Kareem Hunt with much heavy usage. Despite matching up with one of the league's worst rushing defenses, Kansas City only gave him 11 carries. He turned those into 49 yards and a touchdown, while Brashard Smith and Clyde Edwards-Helaire got five handoffs.
While Isiah Pacheco is out, Hunt is still a decent FLEX option due to his short-yardage and red-zone usage, but his ceiling is fairly limited in this offensive system, even as the RB1.
3. Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice continued to prove that he's the most dependable weapon in this Chiefs offense, especially from a fantasy perspective. He tallied four receptions on seven targets for 80 yards and added two rushes for six yards and a touchdown.
Even on its worst day, it seems that Kansas City will always keep Rice involved. He's simply too effective and efficient to be fully negated.
To get all of our most crucial fantasy takeaways from each Chiefs game, follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella.
CLICK RIGHT HERE to add us on Facebook and let us know your thoughts on these takeaways from Chiefs vs. Bills.