Assessing Chiefs Secondary Heading into the Offseason

This past season was revealing for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Last offseason, the front office was not overly aggressive. Instead, Kansas City decided to run it back with most of the roster from the Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That proved to be costly and short-sided, as the Chiefs were a shell of themselves this season, compiling a 6-11 record, finishing in third place in the AFC West and 12th in the conference . Before Mahomes went down with the season-ending knee injury, which could cost him a portion of next season, Kansas City was in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

Falling to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, which is when Mahomes sustained a torn ACL, officially ends the Chiefs' playoff hopes. It is unknown whether the 30-year-old quarterback would play the rest of the season with Kansas City out of playoff contention.

What we do know is that he did miss the rest of the season, and the Chiefs closed out 2025 with six straight losses. Kansas City's offseason officially began following the season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the front office had most likely begun their pre-draft and free agency process prior to that date.

There are several areas of the roster that need to be addressed, but here is a look at Kansas City's secondary, which will undergo multiple changes this offseason.

The Chiefs Secondary Depth Chart

While the pass rush is Kansas City's biggest need this offseason, the state of the defensive back room is one to watch in the coming weeks and months.

Identifying and drafting cornerbacks and safeties has been general manager Brett Veach's 'superpower' since taking over the draft for the Chiefs. That was evident in the 2022 NFL Draft when Kansas selected Trent McDuffie (21st overall), Bryan Cook (62nd overall), Joshua Williams (135th overall), and Jaylen Watson (243rd overall). Each player has developed into significant pieces on the defense, playing a part in the Chiefs in winning back-to-back Super Bowls during that span.

This offseason, three of those players - Watson, Cook, and Williams - are impending free agents. Meanwhile, McDuffie is entering the final year - fifth-year option - of his rookie contract. It is safe to say that Kansas City has some difficult decisions to make.

What Decisions do the Chiefs Make?

Of all the aforementioned players set to hit the open market, Watson is the most likely candidate to earn a lucrative contract in free agency. With the Chiefs' current cap situation, they will be priced out by another team, preventing them to retain the 27-year-old cornerback. As stated earlier, Veach has a knack for refurbishing the defensive back department with younger and cheaper options through the draft, so the Chiefs were probably planning on allowing Watson to walk. Nonetheless, it will be a significant loss for Kansas City's defense.

Meanwhile, Cook could earn a modest payday while Williams' market could be only a few teams looking for a bargain addition. As for McDuffie, the 25-year-old cornerback has been a rumored trade candidate this offseason. The Washington product has been instrumental since his arrival in Kansas City, but based on recent transactions in the NFL, the Chiefs could look to maximize on McDuffie's seemingly robust market.

At the trade deadline, the Indianapolis Colts traded two first-round picks to the New York Jets for Sauce Gardner. While Gardner is more regarded than McDuffie, the Chiefs' asking price would be at least one first-round pick in a potential trade package, which is completely warranted, based on McDuffie's production and age.

Losing all four players would be detrimental for Kansas City, but there are potential reinforcements on the roster, including rookie Nohl Williams, who showed glimpses of being another steal by Veach in the draft.