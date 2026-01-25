How AFC Championship Venue Underscores Need for Mahomes' Timely Return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Broncos owe Pete Carroll a big bucket of Bubble Yum.

Back on Sept. 7, the now-deposed Raiders head coach led his team into Gillette Stadium and beat New England, 20-13. One of only three Patriots losses, it was their most significant.

In fact, today’s AFC title game is in Denver because of that early season game. And the Raiders’ Week 1 victory underscores the importance of the Chiefs getting Patrick Mahomes back for the 2026 opener.

The Raiders, who have the No. 1 overall pick, beating the Patriots in Week 1 is one of the main reasons today’s AFC Championship Game vs. the Broncos is in Denver and not New England.



If the game were in New England, a snowstorm with 10+ inches of snow would be expected.



Ballpark nine months

Mahomes tore both the ACL and LCL in his left knee in a Dec. 14 loss to the Chargers. He underwent surgery in Dallas the following evening, successfully performed by Dr. Dan Cooper.

It’s a delicate balance for both the quarterback and his medical team, including assistant athletic trainer Julie Frymyer. Mahomes said earlier this month his biggest battle is himself as he strives to return in time for the opener.

“Yeah, first off, rehab has been going great so far,” Mahomes said Jan. 15. ”Just hitting all the checkpoints that the doctor wants you to do and getting the strength and the range of mobility back.

“Been doing all of it here in Kansas City so far, and Julie has been crushing it, pushing me. And the doctor kind of gives you goals to get to, and I just try to maximize those. And they hold me back, because I always want to go a little bit further. So, it's been going great.”

His own worst enemy

Rest assured, Mahomes is pushing himself more than anyone else – even though the Chiefs have a dismal record without him. Kansas City is just 2-8 in the 10 games he’s missed over his first eight seasons as the Chiefs’ starter, including a brutal 0-3 stretch to close the 2025 season.

Mahomes explained that a Week 1 return – something the Patriots proved this season can have critical postseason implications – is an attainable accomplishment.

“I mean, obviously, I think the long term, I want to be ready for Week 1,” Mahomes said. “The doctor said that I could be, but I can't predict what's going to happen throughout the process. But that's my goal. And so, I'll try to prepare myself to be ready to play in that Week 1 and have no restrictions.”

That’s the key, no restrictions. Returning too early with restrictions could hamper the Chiefs, but returning too late could cost them a win that might force them to travel in the playoffs.

One glass-half-full development is the fortuitous timing of the injury. The 2026 NFL schedule begins a week later than normal because Labor Day falls on its latest-possible Monday, Sept. 7. The league never starts a schedule before that holiday weekend, so Mahomes has a week he wouldn’t have had his injury occurred in 2024, for example.

The 2026 season will kick off on the weekend of Sunday, Sept. 13, nearly nine months to the day that Mahomes injured his knee.

