Experts Predict Chiefs First Round Pick

With the 2026 NFL Draft just two months away, experts have constantly been revising their mock drafts. Kansas City is in new territory with its first top-10 pick in almost a decade.

The Chiefs selcted Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick the last time this happened. Of course, Kansas City traded up to get him, but he still was a top-10 pick, nonetheless.

Apr 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs number 10 pick Patrick Mahomes II poses for a photo during the press conference at Stram Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In 2013, the Chiefs selected Eric Fisher with the first overall pick. A high first-round draft pick has been quite a bright spot for Kansas City.

Mel Kiper – Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Kiper has been very high on Love from the jump. With both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt set to be free agents, Kansas City could be looking for someone to bring in to improve the run game, especially with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy back. Love can break a run on any given snap, and his agility is like that of Bijan Robinson.

“Love, who had 1,372 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs in 2025, could bring a whole new element to the Kansas City offense,” Kiper said.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Miller – David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Bailey can be an edge presence on day one. His ability to impact the game right away could have Kansas City picking him without a second guess. He also led the country in sacks, something the Chiefs could use after finishing 23rd in the league. Bailey is a guy that some mock drafts have going as early as the third overall pick, so if he finds his way down to nine, it could be a steal.

“Although he isn’t the big-bodied defensive end Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo prefers, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bailey has speed off the snap and the ability to chase down quarterbacks,” Miller added.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mike Renner – Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

It’s no surprise that the Chiefs might be focused on an edge rusher right away. After little pressure applied each game on quarterbacks, Kansas City might want to get someone that can fit in Spagnuolo’s defensive scheme. Bain brings quickness and power, but he does lack length with his wingspan. The combine will be very important to him to show that he can compete at the professional level.

“Relentlessly disruptive and highly explosive off the snap, Bain consistently collapses pockets, sets a firm edge and makes impact plays from whistle to whistle,” Renner said.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the line past Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

ESPN – Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

A name that has been under the radar, Mauigoa could be just what the Chiefs need. His giant stature, quick hands, and athleticism, all favor an opportunity to put him at right tackle. He might not be the consensus ninth pick, but he would answer some questions for Kansas City, especially with Jawaan Taylor possibly being cut. Mauigoa could be the route they go if those top three options have already been taken.

