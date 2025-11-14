How Chiefs' Chris Jones Exchanged Pleasantries with Broncos' Payton
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium before practice Thursday. The Chiefs (5-4) will visit the Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On the atmosphere in the locker room entering a huge game:
“Division game. We know it's very important for what we want to be at the end of the year. So, this game kind of counts as two games. Last year was very, very close, physical game. So, got a lot of respect for those guys, and we know what they bring to the table. So, we're gonna prepare well and be ready to play Sunday.”
On whether he’s using the same energy he used to return Mike Pennel in an effort to reunite with Khalen Saunders:
“Absolutely. Got to get my brother back. (Brett) Veach and those guys do a really, really good job of getting us depth and getting guys here, familiar with the system, back. So, hopefully he's one of those guys that we can get back in the system.”
On how he evaluated himself during the bye:
“Yeah, we always got room for improvement. I think that's to go throughout the season. Be limitless. Don't hold no cap over yourself. And, the first half of the season for me was challenging to say the least, but we got eight more games to play. It's a lot of football left, and a lot of things can happen.
“It's never really how you start in this game. It’s how you finish. Because the first eight weeks or nine weeks, it's kind of over when you think about it. You don't know what we did the first four games, We lost a few, but you don't know what happened throughout the game. So, that's the beauty of an NFL season. It's a marathon, and the journey of the marathon is longevity.
“So, when you look back at the end of the season, then you probably see a different team than you see at the first eight weeks, or a different player that you've seen at the first eight weeks of the season.”
On what he means by challenging:
“Challenging as in personal aspect, and challenging as a team aspect. I think we, for me right now, I wish we were undefeated. I feel like I could have done some things better that put us in a better position. You go back to the first game of the season, I gave up outside contain. Maybe if I would have kept outside contain, maybe that's a game that not a loss; it's a win.
“So, the beauty of the bye week is self-evaluation. You can look at yourself and see how you can improve, not anything else, just yourself. And I'm my biggest critic. I hold myself accountable more than anyone can. So, when I look at it, it's a lot of areas I can improve on. And we got a beautiful second half of the season for me to do that.”
On the success of the Broncos’ defensive line:
“Good for them. No, don't really watch their defense. I have a lot of respect for the defense, but we play two different type of systems. They are 3-4, which rush the pass with four or five guys. We're a 3-4, that still in simulated pressure. So different schematics, different type of makeup of defense. But I have a lot of great deal of respect for BT Jordan, who is a pass rush coach over there, and the defensive coordinator (Vance Joseph).”
On what he does during the self-evaluation process:
“Well, it's a little bit about, because you watch film, you watch the games, for me, it's about games I didn't play as well to my standard as I wanted to. And I have a few mentors I call like Britt Reid; me him are still very close. I call Terry Braden, guys that I'm very close with, within a football circle. I call get their opinion because it's all about being limitless.
“And the beautiful thing about it is eight more weeks, eight more weeks then playoffs. So, it's a good thing. It's a good way to recalibrate or recircle yourself, understanding it's not all good, but it's not all bad, either.”
On unfamiliar territory at midseason, looking up at the division leader rather than looking down as the division leader:
“Every makeup of every team is different, and every marathon is different every year. Sometimes you start ahead of the race, you know what I mean? You started No. 1 in line, who is the closest, and sometimes you got to start out back. But for us, most importantly, it's about the climb. I think we're exactly where we need to be right now. We got a lot of great guys on this team, exceptional leaders.
“And the coaches and athletic (training) department, and we got the team to do it, and we, where we at right now is where we need to be in. It's a great start. We get this to 1-0, 1-0 every week, and we'll be where we need to be at the end of the season. No need to panic.”
On the Denver offense and quarterback Bo Nix:
“They're killing it. They're killing it. They're playing well. They make the game very easy for him, and they slow the game down for him, play-action passing, running the ball. When you can run the ball as well as they've been running, then it opens up for the quarterback, play-action passes. So, they've been doing a really, really good job.
“They got a head coach (Sean Payton) who I respect the heck out of. Saw him this summer over in Vegas, said a couple words to him. So, I'm excited to play these guys. Man, division game is always tough, and it's the Denver Broncos. Y'all take care.”
