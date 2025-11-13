Could Former Chiefs Run-Stopper Return to Kansas City?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – From the makes-too-much-sense department comes this bit of Thursday morning news: Khalen Saunders is looking for another team.
According to insider Tom Peliserro, the Jaguars will release the veteran defensive tackle. But whether that evolves into a reunion with the Chiefs, who drafted Saunders in 2019, faces a hurdle as big as his 324-pound frame: Waivers.
Why he needs to pass through waivers
Even though Saunders is a vested veteran, because the transaction will occur on Thursday, after the Nov. 4 trade deadline, he has to pass through waivers before becoming a free agent. All 32 teams will have an option to claim Saunders, likely on Friday.
The odd man out in Jacksonville, Saunders may have asked for his release – just like Mike Pennel last month. A healthy inactive for all but two Jaguars games this season, Saunders was at the bottom of the depth chart behind Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith and Austin Johnson. Saunders finished with three total tackles in two Jaguars games.
A third-round selection (84th overall) in that 2019 draft out of Western Illinois, Saunders helped the Chiefs to Super Bowl victories as a rookie and again in 2022, when he posted a career-best 3½ sacks.
He left Kansas City following the Super Bowl win over Philadelphia to sign as an unrestricted free agent with New Orleans in March of 2023 and played two seasons for the Saints. In 30 games there from 2023-24, Saunders registered 100 tackles with two sacks and a memorable first-career interception, on a Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium last season against the Chiefs.
The Jaguars acquired Saunders in a mid-August trade before the ’25 season, sending center Luke Fortner to New Orleans.
As Nick Jacobs noted, the timing of Saunders’ release could benefit the Chiefs. Most of the teams playing this week have already installed their defensive gameplans. Adding Saunders to a defensive-line rotation on a Friday doesn’t make sense for most organizations.
What does make sense is a return to Kansas City, where the Chiefs could use help stopping the run. They currently rank 12th in the league (104.6 rushing yards allowed per game), but just gave up 114 yards to Buffalo’s James Cook.
Plenty of big-time RBs this month
Plus, three of the NFL’s six leading rushers are in their immediate future, Denver’s J.K. Dobbins on Sunday, the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor on Nov. 23 and the Cowboys’ Javonte Williams on Nov. 27.
Over his first four seasons in Kansas City (2019-22), Saunders registered 4½ sacks, 81 tackles and two pass breakups. He also sacked Jalen Hurts in the Super Bowl 57 victory over Philadelphia.
Earlier this season, the Chiefs lost promising rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott to an ACL injury. And later last month, the Chiefs lost practice-squad defensive tackle Brodric Martin when the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him to their 53-man roster.
In addition to re-signing Pennel, the Chiefs also traded to re-acquire Derrick Nnadi from the Jets just before the season.
