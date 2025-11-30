The Clear Top Five Defensive Chiefs Through Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense has been, at times, the best and the worst part of the team this season, but at the end of the day, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo still has every player prepared for battle. Across the NFL, the Chiefs' defense averages less than 20 points a game, ranking sixth.

With five remaining games for the Chiefs, let's take a look at the clear top five defenders who have made this season count defensively for Kansas City. All rankings come from Pro Football Focus' Premium Statistic feature. Qualifying players must have 300 minimum defensive snaps played.

5. LB Drue Tranquill

The veteran linebacker in Drue Tranquill has been a leader for this Chiefs defense all season long. At season's end, Tranquill will become a free agent, and he's given himself and other franchises all the more reason to give him a chance, should he decide to leave Kansas City.

According to PFF, Tranquill has earned an overall grade of 73.9 this season. Additionally, the veteran has collected 55 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, two quarterback sacks, 6.5 stuffs, and has one fumble recovered through Week 13 of the NFL campaign.

4. DE George Karlaftis

The newly extended George Karlaftis has done his part in helping the Chiefs on defense this season. Collecting 36 total tackles, 19 solos, five quarterback sacks, 4.5 stuffs, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended, safe to say he's been important on the defensive side of the football.

PFF has given Karlaftis an overall grade of 76.1 through 13 weeks this season , and out of other qualified defensive ends, he ranks 24th out of the 113 who qualify.

3. LB Leo Chenal

A prime candidate that the Chiefs should look to keep around for the 2026 campaign, Leo Chenal has been very impressive this season. Through 13 weeks, Chenal is on pace to set a new career-high for himself in total tackles, and he's already set a new career-high in assisted tackles with 29.

In the eyes of PFF, Chenal ranks as the third-best defensive Chiefs player with an overall grade of 76.1 in 375 defensive snaps played. While similar to Karlaftis, Chenal has performed slightly better.

2. CB Trent McDuffie

The Chiefs have Trent McDuffie under contract in 2025, but as he continues to show success, his value could intrigue other franchises in the NFL. Through 13 weeks, McDuffie has collected 62 total tackles, has seven passes defended, and has one forced fumble. Elite numbers from No. 22.

PFF recognizes this, giving McDuffie an overall grade of 76.7, which ranks him as the second-best Chiefs defender by those qualifications laid out, and the sixth-best cornerback by PFF standards in the NFL for 2025.

1. S Bryan Cook

The Chiefs' defense has a ton of players who will become free agents following this season, including arguably their best defender this season, Bryan Cook. With Justin Reid gone, Cook has stepped up and has provided, any and everywhere Coach Spagnuolo has placed him.

Through 12 games played, Cook has collected 50 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, has four passes defended, and tied a career-high with 1.5 stuffs. According to PFF, Cook holds an overall grade of 77.3 through 517 defensive snaps played, making him the top Chiefs defender for the qualifications.

